Washington Football Team Activates Four D-Linemen From COVID List

Key defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat were among four players the Washington Football Team reinstated Saturday morning from the COVID-19 Reserve list.

Allen had been on the COVID list since Monday and Sweat since a week ago Wednesday.

Allen and Sweat are Washington’s two leading sack producers, Allen with 7 1/2 and Sweat with 4.0.

Also activated back onto the 53-man roster were defensive ends James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill. Smith-Williams, who has two sacks, was placed on the COVID list last Saturday and Toohill, the Eagles’ 7th-round draft pick last year, last Sunday.

Washington still has 19 players on the COVID list, including quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

With Washington’s roster decimated by players who had tested positive, the NFL moved the Eagles-Washington game from 1 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was one of three games the NFL moved.

The NFL on Thursday also changed the protocols for teams to reinstate players from the COVID list, allowing players to return sooner.

Previously, players who had been vaccinated could return after being asymptomatic and testing negative twice 24 hours apart. Under the new rules, a player is allowed to return when the measurement of his viral load is below the threshold where he could become contagious.

