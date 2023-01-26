Villanova Boutique Creates Fancy Accessories for Eagles Fans

Local businesses are getting in on the fun, as the Philadelphia Eagles make a run for the Super Bowl. The Bungalow Boutique, normally a haven for those with a taste for frills and beading, is tapping into their athletic side.

“People are coming in every day looking for Eagles stuff,” Lisi Lerch, designer and owner of the boutique, told NBC10.

The store, nestled in a strip mall on Conestoga Road in Villanova, Pennsylvania, has a display of Eagles merchandise which includes custom earrings designed by Lerch, as well as bags adorned with the words “Fly Eagles Fly.” The Bungalow is carefully curating pieces for fashionable fans.

“At this point we’re pretty well-stocked because we knew the Eagles were on a great run,” Lerch said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Everything at The Bungalow Boutique is under $100. You can shop at their store at 615 Conestoga Road in Villanova, PA, or visit their website.