Philadelphia EaglesComplete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles Turnovers Doom Eagles in Bad Loss to New York Giants Turnovers, including a crucial fumble with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, doomed the Philadelphia Eagles in a 13-7 loss to the New York Giants. Published 32 mins ago • Updated 32 mins ago Turnovers, including a crucial fumble with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, doomed the Philadelphia Eagles in a 13-7 loss to the New York Giants. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. This article tagged under: Philadelphia Eagles