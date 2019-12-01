Philadelphia Eagles
This Good Dog Caught an 89-yard Frisbee and Eagles Fans Are Both Amazed and Annoyed

By Enrico Campitelli

Many have called the Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers dogs for weeks.

In this case, it wouldn't be pejorative. 

You gotta see footage of the incredible halftime show this afternoon down in Miami where a truly good dog caught a frisbee reported to be thrown 89 yards. It was impressive.

Eagles fans, of course, used the competent dog to throw bones at the Eagles, both receivers and Jason Peters alike.

Thankfully, the Eagles receivers not named Mack Hollins have actually put in a decent showing through three quarters in Miami and the Birds lead the Dolphins 28-26 with one quarter remaining to be played.

That now makes one dog and one kicker to make impressive grabs down in Miami. Still waiting on you, Mack...

Another look at the good doggo:

