These Hall of Fame QBs Were Terrible vs. the Eagles, Others Fared Better

The Eagles are scheduled to face four slam-dunk Hall of Fame quarterbacks this fall, including three in a 14-day span late in the season.

It got us wondering how the Eagles have fared against Hall of Fame quarterbacks during the Jim Schwartz Era and also throughout franchise history.

The bottom line? Way better than you'd think.

Here's what we learned:

• Active quarterbacks who are Hall of Fame slam dunks (Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson) are a combined 8-3 vs. the Eagles since 2016 with 19 touchdown passes and four interceptions. The Eagles are scheduled to face all of them except Brady this year.

• Add Hall of Fame probables Matt Ryan, Eli Manning and Philip Rivers to the mix and those numbers become: 12-13 vs. the Eagles since 2016 with 45 TD passes and 19 INTs. (Peyton Manning last faced the Eagles in 2013.)

• Some 25 quarterbacks already in the Hall of Fame have faced the Eagles, and they're a combined 106-61-4.

• But going back to 1980, or the last 40 seasons, the Eagles have done relatively well against Hall of Famers, going 32-37 against 11 quarterbacks now in the Hall of Fame.

• The eight Hall of Famers the Eagles have faced over the last 30 years have a combined record of 26-24 against the Eagles with 52 TD passes and 53 INTs. Seven of the eight have lower passer ratings against the Eagles than in their career and five of the eight have a double-digit disparity. The only one with a higher rating vs. the Eagles than for the rest of his career is Warren Moon, who only played one game vs. the Eagles (and lost).

• Five of the eight Hall of Famers who've faced the Eagles since 1980 had a passer rating at least 14 points lower vs. the Eagles than for their entire career, ranging from 13.4 for Jim Kelly, 14.4 for Kurt Warner, 14.9 for Troy Aikman, 19.7 for John Elway and 22.7 for Brett Favre.

Career Rating - Vs. Eagles. - Difference

Brett Favre: 86.2 - 63.5 - -22.7

John Elway: 79.9 - 60.2 - -19.7

Troy Aikman: 82.3 - 67.4 - -14.9

Kurt Warner: 79.3 - 93.7 - -14.4

Jim Kelly: 83.2 - 69.8 - -13.4

Steve Young: 90.5 - 95.9 - -5.4

Dan Marino: 86.4 - 84.3 - -2.1

Warren Moon: 80.9 - 92.0 - +11.1

• In the 20 years since Andy Reid became Eagles head coach, Hall of Famers are 20-23 against the Eagles with seven more INTs (50) than TD passes (43).

• The Hall of Famers who've been most successful against the Eagles are Roger Staubach (13-3), Sonny Jurgensen (10-2-2), Fran Tarkenton (8-3), Y.A. Tittle (8-3-1), Otto Graham (8-4), Bobby Layne (8-4-1) and Johnny Unitas (4-0).

• Hall of Famers with losing records against the Eagles include Favre (5-8), Warner (3-4), Elway (1-4) and Terry Bradshaw (1-2). Aikman was 10-11 in the regular season against the Eagles but 2-0 in the playoffs.

• Only three Hall of Famers have a career passer rating of 100.0 or higher against the Eagles: Joe Montana (113.7), Ken Stabler (108.8) and Bart Starr (100.6). Nobody else is over 91.

• The lowest passer ratings among Hall of Famers vs. the Eagles are Sammy Baugh (40.1), Bob Griese (47.2), Norm Van Brocklin (58.8), Favre (63.5), Elway (64.0), Aikman (67.4), Bradshaw (68.2) and Kelly (69.8).

• Hall of Fame quarterbacks whose passer ratings against the Eagles were at least 10 points lower vs. the Eagles than for their career are Griese (-29.1), Favre (-22.7), Elway (-15.8) Sammy Baugh (-15.6), Van Brocklin (-15.0), Aikman (-14.9), Warner (14.4) and Kelly (-13.4).

• Those whose ratings were at least 10 points higher against the Eagles: Stabler (+31.6), Joe Montana (+21.1), Starr (+20.6), Joe Namath (+15.6), Jurgensen (+12.4), Tittle (+11.7) and Warren Moon (+10.8). Of that group, Namath and Moon only faced the Eagles once.

• Here's a look at every Hall of Fame or likely Hall of Fame quarterback and his career W-L record, TDs, INTs and passer rating in regular season and postseason games vs. the Eagles:

Hall of Famers vs. Eagles

W-L - TD-INT - Rating

Troy Aikman: 12-11 - 18-20 - 67.4

Brett Favre: 5-8 - 14-21 - 63.5

Steve Young: 4-2 - 6-3 - 90.5

Kurt Warner: 3-4 - 11-9 - 79.3

Jim Kelly: 3-1 - 5-6 - 69.8

Dan Marino: 3-0 - 6-2 - 90.9

Joe Montana: 1-1 - 5-2 - 113.7

Ken Stabler: 2-0 - 2-1 - 108.8

Bart Starr: 3-1 - 4-2 - 100.6

Sonny Jurgensen: 10-2-2 - 33-16 - 94.3

Warren Moon: 0-1 - 3-0 - 92.0

Y.A. Tittle: 8-3-1 - 18-14 - 84.1

Johnny Unitas: 4-0 - 5-4 - 83.8

Otto Graham: 8-4 - 19-14 - 82.3

Joe Namath: 1-0 - 2-1 - 81.1

Fran Tarkenton: 8-3 - 14-11 - 79.6

Roger Staubach: 13-3 - 17-18 - 79.2

Dan Fouts: 2-1 - 3-4 - 74.1

Len Dawson: 0-1 - 1-1 - 72.2

Terry Bradshaw: 1-2 - 2-2 - 68.2

John Elway: 1-4 - 5-6 - 64.0

Norm Van Brocklin: 3-1- 3-5 - 58.8

Bobby Layne: 8-4-1 - 20-24 - 56.7

Bob Griese: 1-1 - 1-3 - 47.2

Sammy Baugh: 1-3 - 1-4 - 40.1

Hall of Fame locks

Roethlisberger: 2-2 - 3-3 - 73.1

Wilson: 5-0 - 8-1 - 100.8

Brees: 7-3 - 20-10 - 99.8

Rodgers: 4-2 - 12-3 - 103.9

Brady: 5-2 - 15-2 - 96.3

Peyton Manning: 4-1 - 12-3 - 114.6

Hall of Fame possibles

Eli Manning: 10-23 - 56-37 - 83.4

Philip Rivers: 2-1 - 7-0 - 120.2

Matt Ryan: 4-5 - 18-12 - 83.5

