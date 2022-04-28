The Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Draft Guide

Watch our pre-NFL draft coverage LIVE in the video embedded at the top of this article starting at 7 p.m.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. in Las Vegas. The Philadelphia Eagles enter this year’s draft with 10 total picks and several big positional holes to fill.

Those selections include two first-round picks following a pre-draft trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here is the full list:

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Draft Picks

First Round – No. 15 overall (*Acquired from the Miami Dolphins)

First Round – No. 18 overall (*Acquired from the New Orleans Saints)

Second Round – No. 51 overall

Third Round – No. 83 overall

Third Round – No. 101 overall (*Acquired from the New Orleans Saints)

Fourth Round – No. 124 overall

Fifth Round – No. 154 overall (*Acquired from the Washington Commanders)

Fifth Round – No. 162 overall

Fifth Round – No. 166 overall (*Acquired from the Arizona Cardinals)

Seventh Round – No. 237 overall (*Acquired from the New Orleans Saints)

