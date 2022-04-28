Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Draft Guide

Watch our pre-NFL draft coverage LIVE in the video embedded above starting at 7 p.m. and refresh this page throughout the draft starting at 8 p.m. for the latest updates. 

NBC Universal, Inc.

Watch our pre-NFL draft coverage LIVE in the video embedded at the top of this article starting at 7 p.m.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. in Las Vegas. The Philadelphia Eagles enter this year’s draft with 10 total picks and several big positional holes to fill.

Those selections include two first-round picks following a pre-draft trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here is the full list: 

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Draft Picks

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

First Round – No. 15 overall (*Acquired from the Miami Dolphins)

First Round – No. 18 overall (*Acquired from the New Orleans Saints)

Second Round – No. 51 overall

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

eagles cheerleaders 2 hours ago

Eagles Cheerleaders Ready to Celebrate Draft Day With Fans

Philadelphia Eagles 6 hours ago

NFL Draft Observations: Can Eagles Find a Safety After the 1st Round?

Third Round – No. 83 overall

Third Round – No. 101 overall (*Acquired from the New Orleans Saints)

Fourth Round – No. 124 overall

Fifth Round – No. 154 overall (*Acquired from the Washington Commanders)

Fifth Round – No. 162 overall

Fifth Round – No. 166 overall (*Acquired from the Arizona Cardinals)

Seventh Round – No. 237 overall (*Acquired from the New Orleans Saints)

Refresh this page throughout the draft for the latest on the Eagles' picks.

Watch NBC Sports Philadelphia's LIVE reaction to the Eagles' NFL draft picks starting at 8 p.m. in the video embedded below.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesNFL Draft
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us