Terrell Owens Launches ‘COVID-19 Driveway Challenge’ Complete With Sit-Up Video

Never one to be left out, Terrell Owens has chimed in with his own social distancing home workout challenge, and it will take Eagles fans back.

Owens, aiming for people spending extra time at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, launched the "COVID-19 Driveway Challenge" on Monday evening, piggybacking off recent home exercise social media trends like the "See 10, Do 10" pushup videos.

Owens attempted to start his own movement with a video, filmed in a driveway, eerily similar to the classic 2005 sit-ups he did while holding out as a member of the Eagles:

One of the famous names Owens called out is former President Barack Obama.

"All y'all stayin' at home, stayin' safe, let's get this workout in," Owens says in the video. "I need 19 sit-ups, just like I did back in '04, '05, when I did my sit-ups in the driveway."

Say what you will about Owens: he's nothing if not on brand, even during a global health crisis.

Owens didn't detail whether he's looking to raise money for COVID-19 research, or simply awareness about responsible social distancing.

