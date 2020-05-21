How Many Players From Super Bowl-Winning Team Will Get Into Eagles Hall of Fame?

What to Know The Philadelphia Eagles' only Super Bowl winner could one day be well represented in the team's Hall of Fame.

Jason Kelce (the victory speech alone), Jason Peters and Zach Ertz look likes locks to make it.

What about some of the other stars of that team?

There are 36 players in the Eagles Hall of Fame, from Bill Hewitt, who made his Eagles debut in 1936, to David Akers, an Eagle until 2010.

The 1960 team has the most Hall of Famers, with eight, and the 1988, 1989 and 1990 Eagles - despite not winning a playoff game - had seven, as did the 1961 team.

The 1948 NFL Championship team had five and and the 1949 NFL Championship team had six.

The last Eagles team with more than one future Hall of Famer was the 2009 team, with Donovan McNabb, Brian Westbrook, Jeremiah Trotter and Akers.

All of which got us thinking about the 2018 Super Bowl championship team.

How many players from that team will one day be enshrined in the Eagles Hall of Fame?

And can the 2018 team break the 1960 team's record?

Let's take a look at the candidates:

Brandon Brooks

Like Darren Sproles and Malcolm Jenkins, Brooks never made a Pro Bowl until he joined the Eagles. He's now made three straight, which ties him with Jason Kelce for most Pro Bowls in franchise history among interior linemen.

Verdict: Possible

Brent Celek

Never made a Pro Bowl but played 175 games in an Eagles uniform - fourth-most in franchise history - and ranks fifth with 398 cathes and ninth with 4,998 yards.

Verdict: Possible

Fletcher Cox

Has made five straight Pro Bowls (and counting), and only Reggie White and Pete Pihos have made more. Ranks seventh in franchise history with 48 sacks, most ever by an Eagles defensive tackle. Named to the NFL Team of the Decade for the 2010s.

Verdict: Lock

Zach Ertz

Already second in franchise history with 525 catches and fifth with 5,743 yards. Has more catches than any tight end in NFL history after seven seasons. Had the game-winning TD catch in the Super Bowl.

Verdict: Lock

Nick Foles

Only started 37 games in an Eagles uniform but went 25-12, made a Pro Bowl in 2013, tied an NFL record with seven TDs vs. the Raiders, compiled a 98.8 career postseason passer rating and had a record-setting 2017 postseason with six TDs, one INT, 73 perent completion and a 115.7 passer rating. And was Super Bowl MVP.

Verdict: Lock

Brandon Graham

Hasn't made a Pro Bowl, but ranks fifth in franchise history with 51 sacks, has played third-most games in franchise history by a defensive lineman (12 below Trent Cole's 155) and made one of the biggest plays in franchise history with his strip-sack of Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.

Verdict: Possible

Malcolm Jenkins

Made his first three career Pro Bowls during his six seasons with the Eagles. Had 11 INTs, 12 forced fumbles and 5 ½ sacks as an Eagle and never missed a game or a practice.

Verdict: Probable

Lane Johnson

After two suspensions in his first four seasons, has settled in as one of NFL's top right tackles, making three straight Pro Bowls and First Team All-Pro in 2017.

Verdict: Possible

Jason Kelce

The three-time First Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler is the greatest interior lineman in franchise history. Should get into the Eagles Hall of Fame just based on his speech following the Super Bowl parade.

Verdict: Lock

Jason Peters

Made seven Pro Bowls as an Eagle and was a two-time First Team All-Pro. Only Chuck Bednarik has made more Pro Bowls as an Eagle. Named to the Team of the Decade for the 2010s.

Verdict: Lock

Darren Sproles

Sproles made the Pro Bowl after each of his first three seasons with the Eagles. In all, Sproles piled up 2,790 scrimmage yards, 146 receptions, 18 touchdowns, a 4.5 rushing average and four punt return TDs as an Eagle.

Verdict: Possible

Carson Wentz

He's put together a fine body of regular-season work - Wentz is the only QB in NFL history with three straight seasons of 20 TD passes and seven or fewer INTs - but Wentz's chances of getting into the Eagles Hall of Fame depend on the postseason success he has the rest of his Eagles career.

Verdict: Possible

Eagles Hall of Famers (players only)

PK David Akers (1999-2010)

CB Eric Allen (1988-94)

LB Maxie Baughan (1960-65)

LB-C Chuck Bednarik (1949-62)

LB Bill Bergey (1974-80)

S Bill Bradley (1969-76)

CB Tom Brookshier (1953-1961)

OT Bob Brown (1964-68)

DT Jerome Brown (1987-91)

RB Timmy Brown (1960-67)

WR Harold Carmichael (1971-83)

QB Randall Cunningham (1985-95)

S Brian Dawkins (1996-2008)

E-DE Bill Hewitt (1936-43)

QB Ron Jaworski (1977-1986)

LB Seth Joyner (1986-93)

QB Sonny Jurgensen (1957-63)

RB Ollie Matson (1964-66)

WR Tommy McDonald (1957-63)

QB Donovan McNabb (1999-2009)

RB Wilbert Montgomery (1977-84)

E Pete Pihos (1947-55)

WR Mike Quick (1982 -90)

E Pete Retzlaff (1956-66)

C Jim Ringo (1964-67)

DE Clyde Simmons (1986-93)

OT Jerry Sisemore (1973-84)

LB Jeremiah Trotter (1998-09)

QB Norm Van Brocklin (1958-60)

RB Steve Van Buren (1944-51)

CB Troy Vincent (1996-03)

OT Stan Walters (1975-83)

WR-TE Bobby Walston (1943-51)

RB Brian Westbrook (2002-09)

DE Reggie White (1985-92)

OT Al Wistert (1943-51)

C Alex Wojciechowicz (1946-50)

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19





Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles