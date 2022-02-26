Steelers Interview Eagles' Andy Weidl for GM Job

Eagles in danger of losing another key front office member originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week interviewed Eagles vice president of player personnel for their general manager position.

On Saturday evening, the Steelers announced that they had interviewed Joe Horitz from the Ravens and Ran Carthon from the 49ers in addition to Weidl.

We interviewed the following candidates for our General Manager position this week:

â¢ Joe Hortiz (Baltimore Ravens)

â¢ Ran Carthon (San Francisco 49ers)

â¢ Andy Weidl (Philadelphia Eagles) — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 26, 2022

These are just the latest interviews for the Steelers’ GM position. They previous interviewed several other internal and external candidates for the job that will become vacant later this spring. Steelers GM Kevin Colbert will step down after the draft in late April.

The Eagles have already lost two key members of their front office this offseason. Both directors of player personnel left for promotions elsewhere. Ian Cunningham was hired as the assistant GM in Chicago and Brandon Brown was hired as the assistant GM for the New York Giants.

So losing another key member of the scouting staff so soon obviously wouldn’t be ideal.

Weidl has been with the Eagles since 2016, when he came to town with Joe Douglas. Weidl was hired as the Eagles assistant director of player personnel but after two years, when Douglas left to take the GM job with the Jets, Weidl was promoted to director of player personnel. He the VP title was added back in 2019.

Before joining the Eagles, Weidl spent 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens working under legendary GM Ozzie Newsome. Weidl has also spent time with the Saints and the Steelers.

Weidl is a Pittsburgh native and got his start in the NFL with the Steelers as a player personnel assistant back in 1998. So this would potentially represent a dream job for him.

Weidl’s younger brother, Casey, is the Eagles’ director of scouting operations, a title he’s held since 2019. He joined the Eagles in 2016 as college scouting coordinator and has also been a pro personnel coordinator.