Scoring Change Gives Eagles’ Avonte Maddox a Career First

Avonte Maddox picked up the first full sack of his career on Sunday in Washington.

He didn't find out until four days later.

"Finally. Finally got a full sack," Maddox said with a smile Thursday. "I can say that. That's pretty dope."

It was Maddox who ripped into the backfield on the final play of the Eagles' 37-27 win and hit quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who coughed up the football that Nigel Bradham scooped and scored. But initially, it was ruled an aborted play and a fumble but not a sack and forced fumble.

As reporters cleared the press box and made their way to the locker room, the official scorers were still arguing over the call. Four days later, their initial call was overturned by the NFL.

Maddox got the good news on Thursday. He was surprised it wasn't ruled a sack in the first place.

"Yeah, a little bit," he said. "It didn't really matter. I was just happy we won the game to be honest."

As a rookie in in 2018, Maddox was credited for a half sack in the win over Houston and a forced fumble in the win over Jacksonville.

But this was his first full sack in the NFL.

On the play, Maddox came free after Malcolm Jenkins occupied the guard. Maddox knew the whole time he had a chance to get to the quarterback.

"Yeah, because they didn't have enough to block," Maddox said. "They were all spread out and I didn't see no tight end on that side. I definitely had a chance to get there, depending on what Jenk did.

"I wrapped him up, I was taking him down and he was throwing the ball to … I don't know to who. He was just lateraling it back. I thought it would be a strip-sack."

It was. It just took four days for it to count.

