Rookie Jalen Hurts Goes ‘Back 2 Basics’ With His Eagles Jersey Number

If you were waiting to buy that Jalen Hurts jersey, your moment has arrived.

The Eagles' second-round pick announced on Wednesday night that he'll be wearing No. 2 in the NFL.

This means Hurts will be back in the number he wore at Alabama from 2016 to 2018. At Oklahoma last year, Hurts wore No. 1. Tua Tagovailoa, who ended up taking the starting job at Alabama from Hurts, will wear No. 1 in Miami.

The No. 2 isn't a very commonly used number in Eagles history. Most recently, it was worn by Matt Barkley in 2013-14.

It's most associated with kicker David Akers, who is the franchise's all-item leader in regular season games played and points scored.

Here's the complete history of the No. 2 with the Eagles:

1934-37: End Joe Pilconis

1978: Punter Mike Michel

1984-85: Punter Mike Horan

1988: Kicker Dean Dorsey

1989: Kicker Steve DeLine

1999-2010: Kicker David Akers

2013-14: Quarterback Matt Barkley

So Hurts will be just the second quarterback to ever wear the No. 2 in a regular season game for the Eagles.

Earlier this offseason, we found out first-round pick Jalen Reagor will wear No. 18 with the Birds.

