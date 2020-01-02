Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Has Interesting Start to Ron Rivera’s Introductory Press Conference

Better late than never?

Maybe?

The Redskins introduced Ron Rivera as their new head coach on Thursday, Jan. 2. The date is key here.

"Good afternoon," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said to open the press conference, "first off, happy Thanksgiving everybody."

"First off, happy Thanksgiving everybody." -Redskins owner Dan Snyder on January 2nd pic.twitter.com/Ill988dKqS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2020

Well, OK then. Happy holidays or New Year would have been a little more timely, but the gesture was still kind.

Hey, we all get our days mixed up. This is a busy time of year. Rivera had a nice laugh when Snyder extended the Turkey Day greeting, so even the new head coach found it funny.

Snyder could just be in the Thanksgiving spirit. His Redskins have gone 41-70-1 with one playoff appearance over the last seven seasons.

He might just be extra thankful for Rivera.

