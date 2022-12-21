Ranking the Eagles’ five biggest Pro Bowl snubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles had eight players named to the Pro Bowl this season. That’s more than any other team in the NFL, which makes sense when you look at their 13-1 record.

And they could have had even more.

In fact, nine Eagles players were named alternates this season: Rick Lovato, Isaac Seumalo, Javon Hargrave, James Bradberry, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Mailata, Josh Sweat, DeVonta Smith.

Of course, the Eagles are hoping none of their players attend the Pro Bowl Games this year the week before the Super Bowl. They hope they’ll be preparing for a game that weekend.

Here’s a look at the Pro Bowlers for now: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Haason Reddick, Darius Slay.

Is it possible for a team with eight Pro Bowlers to still have some snubs? Sure. Here’s a ranking of the top five with a case:

1. DT Javon Hargrave

Who made it: Aaron Donald, Jonathan Allen, Dexter Lawrence

Hargrave, 29, was a Pro Bowler last season and he’s been even better in 2022. He was the top fan vote-getter among defensive tackles in the NFC but apparently didn’t get enough votes from players and coaches to make the roster. After a breakthrough year in 2021, has put up better stats in 2022. Through 14 games, he already has 10 sacks, 49 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 14 QB hits.

His 10 sacks rank first among interior defensive linemen in the NFC this season.

And he ranks third among interior defensive linemen league-wide, behind just Chris Jones (Chiefs) and Quinnen Williams (Jets), who each have 11. This is the first double digit sack season in Hargrave’s career and he’s already surpassed his previous career high of 7 1/2 from last season.

The Eagles signed Hargrave to a three-year, $39 million contract before ether 2020 season and he’s lived up to that $13 million APY, which now ranks 13th in the NFL among interior defensive linemen, according to OverTheCap. The top players at the position in the league are now over $20 million, which could be coming for Hargrave, who is set to be a free agent after this season.

2. CB James Bradberry

Who made it: Darius Slay, Trevon Diggs, Tariq Woolen, Jaire Alexander

It was always going to be tough for Bradberry to make the Pro Bowl this season because Darius Slay is the top corner on this team. Slay made his fifth career Pro Bowl this year and went back-to-back. But don’t overlook how good and consistent Bradberry has been. In fact, Bradberry has the same number of interceptions (3) and one more pass breakup (14) than Slay this season.

Sure, Slay is the guy often charged to cover the opposition’s best receiver and that certainly played a role. But the Eagles feel like they have two legitimate No. 1 cornerback and that has allowed them to do so many things on defense this season. Bradberry made a Pro Bowl in 2020 with the Giants. And if he leaves the Eagles as a free agent this offseason and plays this well somewhere else, he might get back to the game in 2024.

3. DE Josh Sweat

Who made it: Nick Bosa, Brian Burns, DeMarcus Lawrence

Sweat made his first career Pro Bowl last season with 7 1/2 sacks. This year, he’s up to 9 1/2 in 14 games and didn’t make the roster. Perhaps it’s because of his slow start statistically. Sweat, 25, had just 2 1/2 sacks through the first eight games of the season but has really come on strong lately. Sweat has 7 sacks in his last 6 games, including a 2-sack performance against the Bears on Sunday.

And even when Sweat wasn’t getting those sacks, he was consistently disruptive. As productive as Sweat has been this season, he’s still just third on the team in sacks behind Haason Reddick (12) and Hargrave (10).

4. TE Dallas Goedert

Who made it: George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson

If Goedert didn’t suffer a shoulder injury when he was dragged to the ground by his facemask against the Commanders on Nov. 14, there’s no doubt he would have made his first Pro Bowl this season. And even after missing four games, he still has a very strong case. Unfortunately, the NFL didn’t include players on IR on their online ballot, which is obviously silly.

Look at the numbers. Even after missing four games, Goedert still has 43 catches for 544 yards and 3 touchdowns. Those 544 yards rank 8th in the NFL among tight ends and third in the NFC behind T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle. And Goedert’s average of 60.4 yards per game ranks second in the NFL among tight ends behind just Travis Kelce’s ridiculous 81.7. And then if you factor in Goedert’s ability as a blocker, he was clearly playing at a Pro Bowl level.

5. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Who made it: Quandre Diggs, Budda Baker, Talanoa Hufanga

Similarly to Goedert, once Gardner-Johnson landed on IR with a lacerated kidney, he wasn’t on the online ballot. That’s a shame because even after missing the last three games, he’s still tied for the league lead in interceptions with 6 with Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen. And he has more than the next safeties on the list because Justin Simmons and Harrison Smith each have five.

Sure, some of those interceptions weren’t necessarily caused by Gardner-Johnson but you have to credit him for making those plays and bringing in the football. He has great ball skills; you don’t get six interceptions in 11 games without them.

