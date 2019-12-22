Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles

Random Man Ejected From Doug Pederson’s Press Conference After Asking Eli Question

A random and reportedly intoxicated man made his way into Doug Pederson's postgame press conference and tried to ask him a question about Eli Manning before being removed from the room

By Enrico Campitelli

Eagles fans were joyous as they exited the Linc on Sunday night following the Birds' victory over the Dallas Cowboys to put themselves in pole position for the NFC East Crown.

But one reportedly intoxicated man opted not to exit the stadium and instead found his way into Doug Pederson's postgame press conference.

And he asked a question! Hey, never say Eagles fans don't show up.

The guy attempted to ask Coach Pederson about Eli Manning before Doug realized something was up, called a timeout, and asked if the person was a credentialed media member.

Turns out, he was not a member of the media, and Doug had another quip.

"This'll be on  SportsCenter," he joked.

The fan was subsequently removed from the room.

While the Eagles do face the Giants in a pivotal game next week, Eli Manning will not likely play. Daniel Jones will likely get the start.

You can watch the humorous exchange above.

