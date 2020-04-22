Philadelphia Eagles
coronavirus

Philly Sports Teams Release Powerful Video Thanking Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

We miss these guys, and they miss us, too

By Adam Hermann

The Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Phillies released a joint video on Wednesday morning entitled "This is the city of Brotherly Love". The video carries an inspirational message for the city of Philadelphia amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The video begins by shouting out and thanking the essential workers still powering Philadelphia through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, like bus drivers, healthcare workers, firefighters, and more.

We get a few glimpses of each team, from a clutch Joel Embiid three to Bryce Harper's famous walk-off grand slam, with voice-over narration about waiting for Philly's top athletes to return to action.

And then we get a few inspiring closing lines about the city's resilience:

"Here, we don't quit when we've had enough. We don't hang up the gloves. We rise above. This is the city of brotherly love."

You can watch the whole thing below:

It's unclear when the NBA and NHL will resume play, or when the MLB will begin its 2020 season, and it's unclear if the NFL will begin its 2020 season on time.

But it's clear that Philly's sports teams have the city's back.

