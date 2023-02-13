Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Center City Philadelphia

Philadelphia Fans Pour Into Streets After Super Bowl LVII Loss

There didn't appear to be any rioting incidents in Center City. However, a group of people could be seen clashing with Philadelphia bicycle police

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

After the Philadelphia Eagles' crushing loss in the final moments of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, fans back home in Center City poured out of bars and parties and onto city streets.

Large groups of fans could be seen on Market and Broad streets following the Birds' 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

There were some incidents of vandalism, but for the most part the crowds were not rowdy.

However, SkyForce10 did capture a brief clash between a large group of Philadelphia bicycle police officers and a group of people along Broad Street.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Large group of Philadelphia bicycle cops in yellow and blue.
SkyForce10
Bike police and a crowd clash on Broad Street.

Philadelphia police didn't reveal -- as of Monday morning -- if anyone was arrested in that incident or for any other reasons.

NBC10 is continuing to work to find out if any arrests occurred.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

jalen hurts 1 hour ago

The Nightmare Play That Marred Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' Historic Performance

Philadelphia Eagles 10 hours ago

‘It Was a Hold': Eagles' James Bradberry Not Blaming Ref for Flag in Super Bowl LVII

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Center City PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaSuper BowlEAGLES FANS
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us