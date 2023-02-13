Philadelphia Fans Pour Into Streets After Super Bowl LVII Loss

After the Philadelphia Eagles' crushing loss in the final moments of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, fans back home in Center City poured out of bars and parties and onto city streets.

Large groups of fans could be seen on Market and Broad streets following the Birds' 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

There were some incidents of vandalism, but for the most part the crowds were not rowdy.

However, SkyForce10 did capture a brief clash between a large group of Philadelphia bicycle police officers and a group of people along Broad Street.

SkyForce10 Bike police and a crowd clash on Broad Street.

Philadelphia police didn't reveal -- as of Monday morning -- if anyone was arrested in that incident or for any other reasons.

NBC10 is continuing to work to find out if any arrests occurred.