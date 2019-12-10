Ominous Injury News for Alshon Jeffery

The Eagles' wide receiving corps, already in shambles, is now without Alshon Jeffery, who suffered what sounds like a very serious season-ending injury in the win over the Giants Monday night.

The oft-injured Jeffery was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury in the ankle or Achilles area early in the second quarter.

Head coach Doug Pederson declined to specify exactly what the injury is at his day-after presser, but he did say it's "more significant" than a week-to-week injury.

At this point in the season that would presumably make this a season-ending injury for the 29-year-old Jeffery.

Pederson said he was waiting for more test results later Monday before saying anything more definitive, but it doesn't sound good.

He did allow that, "We have to do a course of action, a plan, with him here pretty soon probably," which presumably means placing Jeffery on Injured Reserve and figuring out how to replace him.

Complicating matters is the continued absence of Nelson Agholor, the Eagles' other starting wide receiver. He missed the Giants game with a knee injury he suffered in the Dolphins game a week ago, and Pederson said there's no guarantee he'll be ready to play against the Redskins.

"That one's still up in the air," he said. "We've just got to continue to work through his injury and where he's at and continue to have conversations with him and see where he is prior to this week."

With Jeffery out and Agholor's status unknown, the Eagles have just two healthy wide receivers - J.J. Arcega Whiteside and Greg Ward, who have 19 combined career catches. Tight end Josh Perkins, who can also play in the slot, has 13 career receptions.

Things got so bad Sunday the Eagles were preparing backup quarterback Josh McCown to play wide receiver when Arega-Whiteside left the game. McCown played some receiver with the Lions in 2006. He's now 40.

Most likely, the Eagles will add one and perhaps two wide receivers this week. Marken Michel, Marcus Green and Robert Davis are on the practice squad, and Jordan Matthews is always on Howie Roseman's speed dial.

This late in the season it's difficult to bring in somebody from outside who hasn't been in this offense either in training camp or during the season.

"We definitely have a couple guys on practice squad if we have to make a move," Pederson said. "Obviously, we could look outside the building if we need to. But we're going to work through that today and try to get something in place here pretty quick. We're back on the field (Tuesday)."

Jeffery has been in and out of the lineup with injuries for much of the last two years. The one-time Bears Pro Bowler had only 43 catches for 490 yards and four TDs in 10 games this year.

Pederson said right tackle Lane Johnson is week-to-week with a sprained ankle. Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who finished the game Monday night at right tackle, will start against the Redskins Sunday. Pederson didn't have a timetable on Johnson's possible return.

The rest of the injury news was a little more positive.

Rookies Arcega-Whiteside and Miles Sanders, who both missed snaps Monday night, are "fine," according to Pederson.

Cornerback Jalen Mills, who hurt his elbow, "should be OK," Pederson said: "The only thing you'll see probably is a brace on his elbow. Other than that he's good."

