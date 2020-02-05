Oddsmakers Are Still High on Carson Wentz for 2020

The 2019 NFL season just ended and we already have MVP odds for next season. And Carson Wentz isn't that far from the top of the list.

Going into his fifth NFL season, Wentz has 16/1 odds to be the MVP in 2020, according to Westgate Sportsbook. That ties him with Dak Prescott for the fifth-shortest odds league-wide.

Take a look at the top 20:

Patrick Mahomes: +400

Lamar Jackson: +600

Russell Wilson: +1000

Deshaun Watson: +1200

Dak Prescott: +1600

Carson Wentz: +1600

Drew Brees: +2000

Aaron Rodgers: +2000

Kyler Murray: +2000

Christian McCaffrey: +3000

Ezekiel Elliott: +3000

Matt Ryan: +3000

Tom Brady: +3000

Josh Allen: +4000

Ben Roethlisberger: +4000

Cam Newton: +4000

Baker Mayfield: +4000

Jimmy Garoppolo: +4000

Kirk Cousins: +4000

Matthew Stafford: +4000

The only other Eagles player on the board is tight end Zach Ertz at +30000.

It shouldn't be surprising that the top players on the list are quarterbacks. Since 2007, there have been 13 MVPs and 12 have been QBs. If you're wondering, a tight end has never won the award.

It's basically an award that either goes to a quarterback or a running back that puts up ridiculous stats in a year where there's no clear-cut quarterback winner. All that said, I don't hate Wentz's chances.

In 2019, Wentz led the Eagles to a 9-7 record but came up huge in the last month of the season to get them into the playoffs. For the season, he threw for 4,039 yards with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

It wasn't quite his 33/7 season in 13 games back in 2017 when he almost won the MVP, but he was still pretty good. And he had the first 4,000-yard season in Eagles history while becoming the first 4,000-yard passer in NFL history without a receiver who had over 500 yards.

If the Eagles get him some more help at receiver heading into 2020, and if Zach Ertz, Miles Sanders and his offensive line continue to perform well, Wentz should have a real shot.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles