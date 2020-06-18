Nick Foles, Wife Tori Announce Birth of Baby Boy Duke Nathan Foles

Eagles legend Nick Foles has a son.

Foles' wife, Tori, shared on Instagram this week that the couple welcomed Duke Nathan Foles to the world last Friday. He arrived at 9 pounds, and nearly 22 inches. Not a tiny guy!

Tori Foles shared a few adorable photos of the newest addition to the Foles family:

Folks, that's a very cute baby.

The couple celebrated their daughter Lily's third birthday this week, and Tori Foles celebrated her 30th birthday earlier this month, so June is going to be a busy month for the Foles family. (Nick's birthday is in January.)

It's always exciting to see a great family grow, but it's doubly special to see the Foles family welcome a child after a trying 2019.

Last May, Tori Foles shared on Instagram that she suffered a miscarriage with the couple's second child, a boy, an unimaginably difficult experience.

So to see Duke Foles arrive, healthy and surrounded by his loving parents, is just awesome. Many, many congrats to Nick and Tori.

It's been a big few months of baby news for the two quarterbacks who piloted the Eagles to their first Super Bowl. Carson Wentz and his wife Madison welcomed their first child, a daughter named Hadley, in late April.

