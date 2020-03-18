Nick Foles Traded to Bears After One Year With Jaguars

Nick Foles is on the move again.

This time, the Philadelphia legend is heading to the Chicago Bears in return for a fourth-round pick, according to ESPN.

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick, sources tell ESPN.



Bears’ coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in past and know him well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

A couple days ago, we first heard about the Bears' interest in possibly trading for Foles and now it has happened.

This will be a reunion of sorts for Foles in Chicago. Bears head coach Matt Nagy was an offensive quality control coach in Philadelphia in 2012 when Foles was drafted by the Eagles; Nagy comes from the Andy Reid tree. And the Bears this offseason hired John DeFilippo as their quarterbacks coach. DeFilippo held the same position with the Eagles in 2017 when Foles was Super Bowl MVP.

Matt Nagy on Nick Foles, from Jan. 2, 2019: "He knows the system really well. I mean, he’s known this system for a long time. " — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) March 18, 2020

Foles will also join former teammate Trey Burton, who is still under contract with the Bears. If the Bears go out and sign free agent Corey Clement, they could recreate the Philly Special.

The Eagles don't have the Bears on the schedule this year but since Foles is back in the NFC, there's a chance the Eagles could see him in the playoffs.

Foles, 31, lasted just one year in Jacksonville after signing a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jags last offseason. The Eagles allowed him to hit free agency after the 2018 season. According to NFL Network, there's a restructured contract coming as a part of this trade to Chicago.

This just continues what has been one of the strangest careers in NFL history.

The Jaguars decided to move on from Foles because they are proceeding with second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew. Minshew took over for Foles after injury in the 2019 season and impressed enough to earn the gig going forward.

Because Foles went 0-4 in his four starts with the Jaguars in 2019, his last win was actually against the Bears in the Double-Doink playoff game at the end of the 2018 season, when he was still a member of the Eagles.

In that game, Foles completed 25 of 40 passes for 266 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs. It was his fourth playoff win with the Eagles in two seasons.

In Chicago, Foles will compete with former No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky, who has been a disappointment in the NFL. Three seasons into his career, Trubisky hasn't lived up to his draft status and could now be out of a job.

