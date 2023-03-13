NFL Free Agency 2023: Tracking All Eagles News and Rumors

Tracking Eagles news and rumors during free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

NFL free agency begins this week so we’ll be tracking all the Eagles’ news and rumors that pop up along the way:

Another departure

Javon Hargrave got PAID. The former Eagles DT is heading to San Francisco on a massive deal.

What we know so far:



Brandon Graham: Eagles

T.J. Edwards: Bears

Jason Kelce: Eagles

Javon Hargrave: 49ers — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) March 13, 2023

The legend returns

Jason Kelce announced some big news: He's back!

The Cunningham connection

The Bears struck first in free agency, landing T.J. Edwards on a three-year deal. But the team with the most cap space this offseason might not be done signing former Eagles.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles exec Ian Cunningham now assistant GM with the #Bears . Expect them to be players for G Isaac Seumalo as well. https://t.co/Nbn7kd5oiC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo)

Cunningham was hired as the Bears’ assistant general manager last offseason. He was previously the Eagles’ Director of Player Personnel and has been with the Eagles since 2017. So he played a big role in constructing the Eagles’ roster and now with a ton of cap space in Chicago, the Bears can bring a few of those players aboard.

Bradberry weighs in

James Bradberry is one of the Eagles’ top pending free agents. It seems likely that he’ll sign elsewhere but the Eagles apparently want to be in the loop.





Here are Bradberry's thoughts as we are less than 24 hours away from the NFL's legal negotiating window beginning Monday: https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles CB James Bradberry on his impending free agency.Here are Bradberry's thoughts as we are less than 24 hours away from the NFL's legal negotiating window beginning Monday: pic.twitter.com/6paLEiRiBB — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson)

The part that the Eagles want the ability to match is certainly interesting. Not sure if they’d be able to keep him even if they get that chance. But it’s clear the Eagles would like to have him back if possible.

A ‘strong effort’

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had a bunch of pre-free agency nuggets, including this one on C.J. Gardner-Johnson:

“The Eagles have several key players they could bring back, and though it appears they are waiting for markets to develop before reacting, some around the league believe they’ve made a strong effort to re-sign safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who appears set for the open market. That could open the door to re-sign cornerback James Bradberry or another player.”

Gardner-Johnson is getting his first chance to test free agency and it sounds like he’s going to hit the open market on Wednesday. It sounds like the Eagles were prepared to pay CJGJ but if he leaves for a better deal elsewhere, then perhaps the Eagles can funnel that money into another player like Bradberry or someone else.

