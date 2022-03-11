Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
nfl free agency

NFL Free Agency 2022: Tracking All Eagles Rumors, News and Reports

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Eagles free agency tracker: Reportedly showing interest in top pass rusher originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the NFL offseason kicks into high gear, we’re tracking all the latest Eagles rumors and reports in one place.

The NFL’s negotiating window begins at noon on March 14 and the league year opens at 4 p.m. on March 16.

Here’s all the latest:

Interest in Jones

The Eagles will have a clear need for edge rushers this offseason and they are reportedly showing interest in one of the best in the NFL:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Jason Kelce 3 hours ago

Eagles Make Jason Kelce Highest Paid Center in NFL in 2022; Source

Philadelphia Eagles 8 hours ago

NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles' Still Getting Calls About Fletcher Cox, Per Report

 

 

The problem here is that Jones won’t be cheap. He’s 32 now and is coming of his fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career. In 2021, Jones started 15 games with the Cardinals and had 10.5 sacks. In fact, he’s gone over 10 sacks in seven of his 10 NFL seasons, so there’s a long-standing history of success there.

Spotrac projects a contract worth $14.5 million annually for Jones. Would the Eagles be willing to pay that? We’ll see. But with Derek Barnett hitting free agency and with Brandon Graham 34 and coming off an Achilles injury, it’s an obvious need. It’s possible the Eagles will sign an edge player and then draft one pretty high too.

Calls on Cox

The Eagles nearly traded Fletcher Cox at last year’s trade deadline but ended up keeping him. Well, apparently, those calls haven’t stopped.

 

 

More on the possibility of a Cox trade here.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nfl free agencyEagles
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us