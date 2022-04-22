NFL Draft 2022: Eagles' Top Options at Safety

Exploring Eagles’ top options at S throughout the 2022 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the 2022 NFL Draft nears, we’re taking a look at every position on both sides of the ball to find some options for the Eagles throughout the three-day event. We started with QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs, OL, DT, Edge, LB and CB. Up last: Safety.

The Eagles re-signed Anthony Harris this offseason but still have a pretty clear need at the safety position.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rodney McLeod moved on to Indianapolis and maybe the Eagles end up signing Tyrann Mathieu. But if not, then it would make a lot of sense for them to add one early in the draft.

Even after the Eagles’ trade with the Saints, they still have two first-round picks and 10 total:

1-15 (from Miami)

1-18 (from New Orleans)

2-51

3-83

3-101 (from New Orleans)

4-124

5-154 (from Washington)

5-162

5-166 (from Arizona)

7-237 (from New Orleans)

Here are some safety options throughout the draft:

In first round

Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame): It seems unlikely that Hamilton will available when the Eagles are on the clock but if he slides out of the top 10 he could perhaps be a very good trade-up candidate. The Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round but Hamilton is definitely worth a first-round pick. He’s a special player who covers a ton of ground and was a start at Notre Dame. He ran a poor time at the combine, which might lead to a slight slide but the tape is there.

Daxton Hill (Michigan): If the Eagles have reservations about using a first-round pick on a pure safety, then maybe Hill’s versatile skillset would be more intriguing. He can play a deep safety role but can also play in the nickel. He isn’t huge at 6-0, 191 pounds but has great speed. He showed it off with 4.38 at the combine. Hill might be a slight stretch in the Eagles’ range but maybe a slight trade down for him would offer some more value.

In the middle rounds

Lewis Cine (Georgia): One of the thousand or so Georgia defenders set to go in the first few rounds, Cine is a good one with a chance to possibly sneak into the end of the first round. If not, the Eagles can hope he’s there at 51. Cine (6-2, 200) is a versatile back-end defender with plenty of speed and range to play in pretty much any defense. He has the speed to get all over the field and packs a wallop when he tackles.

Jalen Pitre (Baylor): Another name among several excellent safeties who might go in the second round. Pitre (5-11, 198) converted from linebacker to the “star” position while at Baylor and became a two-year starter. He had a great showing at the Senior Bowl and followed it up with a strong combine. Some question his speed and coverage ability but he did run a 4.46 at his pro day.

Jaquan Brisker (Penn State): At 6-1, 206, Brisker has the desired length. He was also a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions and is coming off a strong senior season as a versatile piece of the back end of that defense. The Eagles prefer their safeties to be interchangeable so that versatility is important.

Kerby Joseph (Illinois): After just one season as a starter at Illinois, Joseph projects to be a Day 3 pick next week. He’s long at 6-1 with 33-inch arms and has great ability as a centerfielder of a defense. He had five interceptions in 12 games in 2021, but playing deep is where he belongs. He doesn’t appear ready to log snaps in the box.

Nick Cross (Maryland): There’s an awful lot to like about Cross, who has positioned himself nicely as a Day 2 pick. Cross (6-0, 212) started 21 games for the Terps and had six interceptions in his college career. He also has that required versatility and turned heads by running a 4.34 at the combine. Has a ton of upside.

Bryan Cook (Cincinnati): Cook began his college career at Howard but transferred to Cinci and became a full-time starter in 2021. He had 96 tackles, 5 TFLs and 2 INTs in his one year as a starter. He couldn’t test this offseason because of a shoulder injury. He’s a steady tackler but has some flaws like his penchant for getting beat on double moves.

JT Woods (Baylor): The 6-2, 195-pound Woods started 28 games in his college career, including 14 as a senior in 2021. He had 6 INTs in his final college season. While he has a slight frame, Woods has great speed and range. He ran a 4.36 at the combine. But he’ll need to become a better decision maker and tackler.

Late-round sleeper(s)

Markquese Bell (Florida A&M): The Bridgeton, New Jersey, native has some really desirable physical traits. He’s 6-2, 212 pounds and the former track athlete has an impressive athletic profile. He was a two-year starter at Florida A&M of the FCS. His athleticism alone makes him worth a late-round lottery ticket.

Quentin Lake (UCLA): Lake doesn’t have the athletic profile of Bell but has the experience as a four-year starter at LSU. He’s had some injuries, which will push him down the board. But the son of former NFL safety Carnell Lake would be a nice addition for the special teams units late in the draft.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube