NFL Draft 2022: Eagles' Top Options at Offensive Line

As the 2022 NFL Draft nears, we’re taking a look at every position on both sides of the ball to find some options for the Eagles throughout the three-day event. We started with QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs. Up today: OL.

The Eagles might not have major needs on their offensive line heading into this draft, but what’s one thing we know about this franchise: They want to build through the trenches.

So if the Eagles use all 10 picks later this month, it would be surprising if they walk away without an offensive lineman.

Even after the Eagles’ trade with the Saints, they still have two first-round picks and 10 total:

1-15 (from Miami)

1-18 (from New Orleans)

2-51

3-83

3-101 (from New Orleans)

4-124

5-154 (from Washington)

5-162

5-166 (from Arizona)

7-237 (from New Orleans)

Here are some offensive line options throughout the draft:

In first round

Kenyon Green (Texas A&M): Green is an enormous guard at 6-foot-3, 323 pounds. He started 35 games for the Aggies, playing four different positions. But the majority of his starts came at left and right guard and he figures to be a Day 1 starter for whoever drafts him. Had a few too many holding penalties in college but if he cleans that up, he should be a solid starter in the NFL.

Zion Johnson (Boston College): Johnson (6-2, 312) began his career at Davidson before heading to Boston College for the last three years. He played guard and tackle at BC but is best suited to play guard at the next level. But his versatility is attractive and Johnson was even seen snapping the ball at this year’s Senior Bowl.

Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa): The Eagles are bringing Jason Kelce back for 2022 so they don’t need to replace him just yet. But if they want to bring in his replacement a year early, Linderbaum is the best center in this draft. Like Kelce, Linderbaum is undersized (6-2, 296) but really relies on his technique and athleticism.

Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa): The Eagles don’t need a tackle in the first round but Penning will likely be the top one available when they pick, so we’ll include him. At 6-7, 325 pounds, Penning plays with a nasty streak. He projects as a starting left tackle.

In the middle rounds

Tyler Smith (Tulsa): The Eagles had Smith (6-4, 324) in for a visit, which is why we’re including him on this list. The Tulsa starting left tackle is raw but definitely has impressive physical tools for a seasoned OL coach like Jeff Stoutland to work with. He’s a likely Day 2 pick.

Max Mitchell (Louisiana): Mitchell (6-6, 307) is a likely Day 3 pick who could become a swing tackle in the NFL. He’s a little thin and will need to add weight but could be a developmental option.

Lecitus Smith (Virginia Tech): Smith (6-3, 314) played tight end in high school before converting to offensive line in college. He became a full-time starter in 2019 and started a total of 38 games at Virginia Tech, mostly at left guard. Smith doesn’t have great length but was a solid guard at VT and projects as a backup guard with potential to eventually start somewhere.

Andrew Stueber (Michigan): The big Wolverines OL (6-6, 325) played right tackle in college but could be a better guard in the NFL. Steuber had an ACL tear in 2019 but came back as a starter and grew into a draft pick.

Cade Mays (Tennessee): The Tennessee product is another Day 3 guy with versatility after playing guard and tackle in college. At 6-4, 311, he projects best as a guard.

Late-round sleeper(s)

Obinna Eze (TCU): We’re talking about the 7th round or perhaps a priority free agent, but Eze (6-6, 321) at least has the size to develop into a backup tackle. He began his career at Memphis but played his final season at TCU.

