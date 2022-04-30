NFL Draft 2022: Eagles' Best Options on Day 3 of Draft

Eagles’ best options on Day 3 of the NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles came into the 2022 NFL Draft with a total of 10 picks but they won’t make that many.

After a couple trades on Day 1, the Eagles are on pace to walk away with just five draft picks and A.J. Brown from this draft.

The Eagles selected Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens and Nakobe Dean on the first two days but have two more picks remaining. One in the fifth (No. 154) and one in the seventh (No. 237).

Here are 20 remaining players on Day 3 who might be of interest:

Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA: I’m surprised the 6-4, 205-pound Woolen is still available. Yes, he’s raw and didn’t face great competition but he’s an athletic freak with all the tools. Obvious boom-or-bust but the upside is huge.

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati: Bryant, named after Kobe Bryant, played opposite first-round pick Sauce Gardner and saw a lot of balls thrown his way. He had a good showing at the Senior Bowl and would be a nice CB2 to pair with Darius Slay.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama: He’s dealt with some injuries in college but Armour-Davis (6-0, 197) has the right frame and started 11 games for the Crimson Tide in the SEC in 2021.

Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh: Mathis missed the entire 2020 season but returned in 2021 to start all 13 games. He’s a man/zone fit and the Eagles hit with a Pitt corner a few years ago when they drafted Avonte Maddox.

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State: Castro-Fields was actually high school teammates with Eagles’ CB Zech McPhearson in Virginia. Castro-Fields (6-0, 197) started 12 games in 2021 for the Nittany Lions. He also had a solid showing at the combine, running a 4.38. He has some solid Day 3 tools.

Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon: At 5-10, 192 pounds, McKinley is undersized but that didn’t stop him from a really solid career at Oregon, where he was an All-American. He had 11 career interceptions in college.

Dane Belton, S, Iowa: A big year in 2021 with five interceptions and an All-Big Ten nod. Belton is 6-foot, 205 pounds and ran a 4.43 at the combine, although that doesn’t necessarily show up in games.

Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo: Anderson started 27 games at Toledo and was a two-year team captain. He can play multiple position in the secondary and that versatility will likely be intriguing to the Eagles.

Jesse Luketa, Edge/LB, Penn State: Luketa had a really impressive performance at the Senior Bowl. A bit of a tweener, he’d project as a SAM linebacker in the Eagles’ system and could be a backup for Haason Reddick.

Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina: A little surprising Enagbare is still available. He had 4.5 sacks and 7 TFLs in 2021. At 6-3, 258, he has an adequate frame to be a DE in the Eagles’ 4-3.

Micheal Clemons, Edge, Texas A&M: He’s an older prospect, already 24, and comes with some injury and off-field baggage. There are red flags. But he had 7 sacks in 2021 and has shown flashes of high-level ability as a pass rusher.

Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami (Ohio): Another older prospect, Robinson is 23. But he is a former wide receiver who is still learning the edge position and has shown great strides. The Eagles showed some interest in him at the Senior Bowl.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida: A bruising 5-9, 218-pound running back who would be a nice complement for Miles Sanders. He had 13 rushing touchdowns in 2021 and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan: At 6-1, 228 pounds, Haskins is a load to bring down and he got into the end zone 20 times in 2021. He doesn’t have pure speed but moves better than you’d expect for a power back.

Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State: The Eagles were in attendance at the Iowa State pro day to get a closer look at Kolar, who has upside as a dual-threat tight end. He had 62 catches for 756 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2021.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina: At 6-4, 245 pounds, Likely could fill the F tight end spot in the Eagles offense. They could use him in a variety of ways to win matchups. He had a big season in 2021 with 59/912/12.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland: After missing the entire 2020 season with a medical issue, Okonkwo returned in 2021 to start 13 games. He had 52 catches for 447 yards and 5 touchdowns. At 6-2, 238 pounds, he doesn’t have typical size and won’t be asked to block edge rushers very often.

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson: If the Eagles want to take a swing late, the 6-3, 205 pound receiver offers value. He missed all of 2020 after major spinal surgery but did return in 2021. If he can ever get back to his pre-injury levels, he’d be a steal.

Obinna Eze, OT, TCU: The Eagles have found success with late-round TCU linemen before and Eze could continue that. He’s 6-6, 321 pounds and played all 12 games as a left tackle at TCU last season after transferring from Memphis. He could be a developmental swing tackle.

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State: This would somehow be the most exciting pick of the draft. Araiza is the best punter in this class and is incredible at it. The Eagles could use an upgrade over incumbent Arryn Siposs.

