NFL Draft 2020: Eagles Take Athletic, Versatile OL Jack Driscoll in 4th Round

With the penultimate pick in the fourth round, the Eagles took versatile and athletic offensive lineman Jack Driscoll from Auburn.

The Eagles then traded the next pick, No. 146, to the Dallas Cowboys for No. 164 and a 2021 5th-round pick.

Driscoll (6-5, 306 pounds) was a two-year starter at right tackle at Auburn. He transferred from UMass, where he played right tackle and left guard. So he offers some versatility and plenty of athletic traits. The Eagles list him as a tackle.

He's not the strongest player in the draft but it's pretty clear the Eagles like his athleticism. Driscoll ran a 5.02 at the combine; that was the fourth-fastest 40 time among all OL combine participants.

Driscoll is an older prospect. He turned 23 earlier this month.

In addition to his athleticism, Driscoll was also a stellar student athlete. He earned a bachelor's degree in hospitality and tourism management from UMass and earned a master's from Auburn in business.

After arriving to Auburn, Driscoll started 25 games at right tackle against SEC competition.

With the Eagles, Driscoll will bolster their depth along the offensive line. With Jason Peters unlikely to return and with Halapoulivaati Vaitai now in Detroit, the Eagles' top depth player at tackle was former rugby player Jordan Mailata. Driscoll could perhaps be the backup at right tackle or a swing tackle candidate.

