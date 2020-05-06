NFL Creates Ticket Refund Policy Despite Plans for Normal Season

The NFL is moving forward with its schedule release on Thursday night and is still planning on a normal 2020 season, but the league is also making sure it has policies in place if things don't go to plan because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL has created a ticket refund policy for games that are canceled or held without fans during the 2020 season, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

The AP obtained a copy of the memo sent from Commissioner Roger Goodell to all 32 teams in which Goodell writes:

[A]ll clubs will have in place a policy under which, if a game is cancelled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, anyone purchasing a ticket directly from the club (i.e., season tickets, group sales and/or partial season plans) will have the option of either receiving a full refund or applying the amount paid toward a future ticket purchase directly from the club.

Each individual team will communicate directly with fans over the next few days with more details about potential refunds, according to the AP.

The AP story also says the NFL has received pledges from Ticketmaster and SeatGeek for full refunds "for all ticket sales within no more than 30 days of cancellation." But StubHub will do so only when required by state law.

The league reportedly thought about possibly delaying Thursday's schedule release, but is going forward with it. The full NFL schedule will be released on Thursday at 8 p.m.

"In preparing for all elements of the 2020 season, including the schedule release, we have considered the unique circumstances facing us this year, and have been clear that all of our decisions will be guided by medical and public health advice and will comply with government regulations," Goodell writes in the memo. "We will be prepared to make necessary adjustments just as we have in other contexts, such as the offseason program and the draft.

"I believe the policies that clubs have in place will serve the league and all member clubs in a variety of ways and will allow us to continue preparing for the 2020 season while also protecting the interests of our fans."

The NFL will have all of its 2020 games in the United States, which means no games in London or Mexico this upcoming season. There was initially a thought the Eagles might play the Cardinals in Mexico City. That game will now definitely be in Arizona.

Here's a reminder of the Eagles' 2020 opponents:

Home games: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Saints, Seahawks

Road games: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Cardinals, Browns, Packers, Steelers, 49ers

