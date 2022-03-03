NFL Combine: Eagles' Nick Sirianni ‘Hopeful' Jason Kelce Returns

Beer to stay? Sirianni ‘hopeful’ Kelce runs it back originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It sounds like Nick Sirianni wasn’t joking after all.

Earlier this offseason, Sirianni said he was going to send Jason Kelce a keg of beer to help encourage the All-Pro center to run it back in 2022. And apparently he did.

“The keg has been sent to his house,” Sirianni said at the NFL combine on Wednesday. “And I think it got delivered today courtesy of Lower Merion Beverages, so appreciate them helping out with that.”

If Kelce decides to return for his 12th NFL season, give a little tip of the cap to the local business in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

Although, indications all offseason have been that Kelce, 34, has been leaning toward returning for next season. Kelce has just been taking his time to make the final decision.

“We have been in communication, we're hopeful,” Sirianni said at the NFL combine on Wednesday. “There has been no final decision made.”

While Kelce has been honest after the last couple seasons as he contemplates retirement, there are plenty of reasons for Kelce to return. He played at an extremely high level in 2021, making yet another All-Pro team. He escaped the season without serious injury. And the Eagles found success, making the playoffs under their first-year head coach.

Last month, Kelce spoke to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark about his process to decide his future.

“We’ll see,” Kelce said in LA before the Super Bowl. “I don’t know where I’m at to be honest with you. I’m all over the place in my head but I do love playing, I love me teammates, I love the city. If I’m going to stop doing that, it better be worth it.”

Last year, Kelce announced his return on March 5. So we might be nearing decision time.

If Kelce does return for the 2022 season, it’ll have to be with a new contract. His current deal has what has been termed a “poison pill” that basically makes sure there’s a decision one way or the other by June. That mechanism would guarantee a $30 million contract in 2023 if he’s on the roster on June 3 under his current deal. That obviously won’t happen.

In late January, the Eagles and Kelce did agree to a slight restructure for cap purposes, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia. Kelce was initially due a $1.5+ million roster bonus on the first day of the league year on March 16. Instead, the Eagles handed out that $2 million roster bonus (with incentives) as a signing bonus for cap purposes. This just allows the Eagles to spread out the cap hit of that $2 million regardless of whether or not Kelce is back.

But it certainly seems like more work on that contract is coming. It shouldn’t be too hard for both sides to come to a fair agreement if Kelce decides to return. This isn’t a situation where the Eagles will look to lowball him.

Kelce is worth every penny the Eagles are going to pay him and every last drop of beer in that keg.

