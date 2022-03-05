NFL Combine: Eagles Have Plenty of 1st-Round Edge Rusher Options

Eagles should target 1 these 4 edge rushers in the draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

INDIANAPOLIS — The Eagles have several needs in the 2022 offseason.

None of them are more pressing than edge rusher.

The Eagles in 2021 had just 29 sacks, the second-lowest total in the NFL. While sacks aren’t everything, that’s still way too low. And while they locked up Josh Sweat on a long-term deal, there isn’t much else known behind him. Brandon Graham will be back but he’s 34 and coming off an Achilles injury. Derek Barnett is set to be a free agent. And after that, they have some young and unproven developmental players.

They desperately need to add to their defensive end position and they’re not hiding it.

“The bottom line is we didn't get enough pressure on the quarterback,” GM Howie Roseman said from the combine this week. “We have to have pressure on the quarterback. We have to continue to have pressure on the quarterback. It's a priority to us. We'll have opportunities this offseason to do it, and I would be very surprised if we didn't do something there.”

There’s a chance the Eagles will use some of their cap space to sign a defensive end in free agency but pass rushers often get overpaid. Either way, the best way for the Eagles to improve the position long-term is to look toward the draft. And with picks 15, 16 and 19 it would almost be shocking if the Eagles leave the first round without a defensive lineman.

With that in mind, here are four edge rushers at the NFL combine who make sense for the Eagles in their range:

George Karlaftis

Purdue (6-4, 275)

If you’re looking for an interesting backstory, Karlaftis has it. He was born in Athens, Greece, and lived there until he was 13 years old. That’s when his father Matthew died of a heart attack and his mother Amy moved the family to her hometown of West Lafayette, Indiana. So Karlaftis had what was definitely an unusual upbringing.

In Greece, Karlaftis played for a very competitive club water polo team, which really began his love for training. One of his training exercises to be a water polo goalie was to tread water for 10 minutes while holding a chair above his head. He did that when he was around 10, 11 and 12. Take a second to think about how hard that would be.

“That’s what I attribute my strong legs to,” he said.

That work ethic became legendary during Karlaftis’s time at Purdue, where he moved into an apartment across the street, just a short walk away, from the Boilermakers’ facility. During the season, he would sometimes spend up to 12 hours at the complex.

When he got to Indiana, Karlaftis began to play football because his friends were playing football. Early on, he had to rely on his pure athletic ability to play the game but has caught up in the other aspects. In his three years at Purdue, Karlaftis had 14 sacks and 29 tackles for loss. Known as a superior athlete, Karlaftis will do everything but the 40-yard dash at the combine on Saturday. He plans to “blow the tests out of the water.”

How would he describe his play style?

“One word: Relentless,” he said. “That’s how I approach life, how I approach the game. In terms of my technique, how I play, my motor, my effort, everything about it. Relentless.”

Karlaftis said his favorite rush move is speed to power, which is why he’s such a fan of Khalil Mack. He also watches T.J. and J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and fellow Boilermaker Ryan Kerrigan.

Karlaftis did have a formal interview with the Eagles in Indianapolis this week. While he considers himself a basketball player, he doesn’t consider himself a shooter. When asked how his ice-breaker free throws with the Eagles went, he said, “Not good.”

David Ojabo

Michigan (6-5, 250)

While Aidan Hutchinson will likely be a top 5 pick in this draft, his teammate Ojabo should not be underestimated. Like Karlaftis, Ojabo began playing football later in his life and is still learning the game.

And just like Karlfatis, his backstory is extremely unique.

“I’m a Scottish guy, born in Nigeria,” Ojabo said. “And trying to learn this new sport and be the best at it.”

Ojabo was born in Nigeria but moved to Aberdeen, Scotland, in 2007. He eventually moved to Blairstown, New Jersey, and attended Blair Academy. Before playing football, he tried out basketball and track. So he’s far from a finished product.

“I’m just getting started,” Ojabo said.

After playing in just one game in 2020 for the Wolverines, Ojabo had a monster 2021 season with 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 5 forced fumbles. He’s really just scratching the surface of his potential. Ojabo is still a work in progress but his ceiling is extremely high.

What was the toughest part of learning the game?

“The toughest thing was the contact aspect with me coming from basketball,” he said. “If you bump someone too hard it’s a foul. Soccer, you bump someone too hard it’s a foul. In football if you’re not bumping someone, you’re not playing.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Ojabo to Cliff Avril but Ojabo’s favorite player to watch is another former Michigan star: Frank Clark.

“That’s my guy, man,” he said. “I watch a lot of Frank Clark. Just the way he moves, unorthodox, sneaky power, very speedy.”

Ojabo said he could not remember if he met with the Eagles this week. (Top players meet with many teams so that’s understandable.)

Jermaine Johnson II

Florida State (6-4, 259)

Johnson grew up in the United States but his route to the NFL combine hasn’t been usual either. The Minnesota native began his college career at Independence Community College, where he was featured on the popular Netflix show Last Chance U. From there, Johnson went to Georgia for 2019 and 2020 but when he didn’t have the role he anticipated, he transferred to Florida State in 2021 and had a monster season.

As a senior, Johnson had 11 1/2 sacks, 17 1/2 tackles for loss and 70 total tackles. The problem is that there’s just one year of production under his belt and that is something he’s been working to explain to teams in Indianapolis.

“Some people are like, ‘Where’d this guy come from?’ I’ve been there all along,” he said. “I finally got a chance to show that at Florida State.”

Early in the pre-draft process, many didn’t project Johnson to be a first-round pick but then he went to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and dominated. He’s had a ton of buzz around him ever since.

And despite his circuitous route to this point, he’s been confident all along and he remains confident as the draft nears.

“I think I’m the best edge rusher in this draft,” Johnson said.

Why?

“Because I do everything exceptionally well. I play the run as well as I play the pass. And nobody in this class does that as well as I do.”

At the combine, Johnson will take part in every drill except the bench press. He is actually listed among the linebackers in Indy but considers himself to be a pure edge rusher, whether that comes in a 3-4 or 4-3 alignment.

Johnson did speak to the Eagles in Indianapolis but it was an informal interview (they might have talked to him at the Senior Bowl too) … so sadly no free throws.

Travon Walker

Georgia (6-5, 275)

On a defense with a ton of great players, there’s a chance Walker could get drafted higher than any of them, including linebacker Nakobe Dean. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has Walker listed as the No. 10 prospect in this class.

While Walker is predominantly an edge rusher, Georgia also played him inside quite a bit in 2021. For a team like the Eagles, who like to play multiple fronts under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Walker’s versatile skillset could be very intriguing.

“Playing the end at the University of Georgia, it’s very different,” Walker said. “Because at the University of Georgia, we play a lot of different defenses and so you can be scattered all over the field, playing a 5-technique, a 4i, under front, you can play a 3. You’re really doing everything to expand your resume. It’s really a good thing that you can do all of that. If you can play defensive end at the University of Georgia, you can do a lot.”

And to be clear, Walker feels like his best spot is a 5-technique playing on the edge.

With his unique role at Georgia, Walker’s pass rush stats won’t blow you away. He had 6 sacks in 2021 and 7 1/2 tackles for loss. But he was a disruptive run-stuffer and is very strong at the point of attack.

During his week at the combine, Walker did have a formal meeting with the Eagles. How’d he shoot? “Three-for-five,” he said. Not too bad.

