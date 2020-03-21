Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles

New Eagle Darius Slay Will Honor Kobe Bryant by Wearing No. 24

By Corey Sharp

It's been less than two months since Kobe Bryant's tragic passing, but athletes around the country are still mourning his loss and doing anything they can to honor him.

Newly acquired Eagle Darius Slay announced on an Instagram Live video that he will be wearing No. 24 to honor Bryant ... for Bryant's favorite football team. 

The number is available since Jordan Howard, the last Eagles player to wear 24, signed a deal with the Dolphins on the first day of free agency. 

After a rift with Lions coach Matt Patricia, Slay is ecstatic to join his new team. 

"I knew Philly wanted me last year, tried to come get me last year, and I was hoping to come here," he told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark after the trade. "I was pretty excited when I heard the news. Looking forward to coming down there and trying to perform the best I can and helping the team win."

 Honoring a legend with new number for a new team, Slay is off to a great start in Philly. 

