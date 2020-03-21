Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles

Nelson Agholor Heading to Las Vegas Raiders

By Dave Zangaro

Former Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor has found a new home.

The 2015 Eagles first-round pick is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to reports.

Agholor, 26, has signed a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

During his five years in Philadelphia, Agholor had what was certainly an up and down career. While his first couple seasons in Philly were a disappointment, he got better and in 2017 was a big piece of the Super Bowl team.

But Agholor's career in Philly was almost like a perfect bell curve. It started off slow, got much better and then hit a new low this past season, when he struggled with dropped passes and injury.

It was very obvious that Agholor wasn't going to return. He needed a fresh start and the Eagles were happy to let him go.

In five seasons with the Eagles, Agholor had 224 catches for 2,515 yards and 18 touchdowns.

