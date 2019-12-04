Miles Sanders Is a Bright Spot, an Impressive Streak Ends and More in Roob Stats

The Eagles are 5-7 with three straight losses. Things are grim down at the NovaCare Complex. But we won't stop on our appointed rounds just because of a few losses! As the old saying goes, "The stats must go on!"

MILES TO GO: We'll start with Miles Sanders, one of the few bright spots in a grim stretch. Sanders added 105 scrimmage yards Sunday in Miami, giving him 879 this year, most ever by an Eagles rookie in his first 12 games. That's six more than DeSean Jackson had in 2008. It's also third-most ever by an Eagles rookie, behind Jackson [1,008 in 2008] and LeSean McCoy [945 in 2009]. Sanders needs 130 yards in the last four games to pass Jackson and break the franchise rookie yardage record.

HISTORIC PACE: Sanders has gotten to 879 yards on just 148 touches. That's the 13th-fewest ever by a rookie to reach 879 scrimmage yards. He's on pace for 1,172 yards on 197 touches. Only five rookie running backs in NFL history have netted 1,150 or more scrimmage yards on fewer than 200 touches - only one since 1965.

CHASING SHADY: One more Sanders: His 520 rushing yards are only 117 off the Eagles' rookie rushing record of 637, set in 2009 by McCoy.

A DUBIOUS RECORD: The Eagles have run the ball 23 or fewer times and thrown it 40 or more times in three consecutive games. It's the first time in franchise history that's happened.

RARE COMPANY: Zach Ertz didn't have his best game Sunday, but he did reach 70 catches for the fifth straight season. Only DeAndre Hopkins (6 straight) currently has a longer streak of 70-catch seasons. The only other tight ends streaks of five 70-catch seasons or longer in NFL history are Tony Gonzalez (11 straight from 2003-13) and Jason Witten (7 straight from 2007-13).

MOVING UP THE LIST: With three catches, Ertz increased his career total to 507 and moved past Frank Wycheck (505) and Dallas Clark (505) into 14th place in NFL history among tight ends. Next on the list is Gronk, who caught 521. At his current pace, Ertz would be in the all-time top 10 by Week 3 next season.

25 YEARS AGO: Here's a fun happy one: Sunday was the first time the Eagles blew a second-half lead of 14 or more points to a team with a losing record in 25 years. Last time it happened, they led the Bengals 27-10 in the third quarter at Riverfront Stadium and lost 33-30 when Doug Pelfrey hit two field goals in the final three seconds (with an Eagles kickoff fumble in between). Head coach Rich Kotite was fired the next day.

GOEDERT GETTING IN END ZONE: Dallas Goedert is only the 7th Eagle - and first tight end - with 4 TD catches in both of his first two seasons.

AN IMPRESSIVE STREAK ENDS: Before Sunday, the Eagles had won 33 straight games in which they scored 30 or more points. Their last loss when they hit 30 points was Dec. 15, 2013, a 48-30 loss to the Vikings at the Metrodome. The Eagles' 32-1 record when they score 30 or more points is 2nd-best in the NFL since 2014, behind only the Broncos, who are 13-0.

A 30-POINT RARITY: Interesting that despite Sunday's game, the Eagles have still allowed 30 or more points the fewest times in the NFL since 2016. They are actually tied with the Cowboys, allowing 30 or more points seven times each. The Vikings (8) and Ravens, Steelers and Broncos (9 each) are next. The Buccaneers (25), Dolphins (24) and Cards (23) have allowed 30 points the most.

