Man Charged for Punching Eagles' Dallas Goedert Pleads Not Guilty

The 29-year-old man who punched Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in a South Dakota bar last month pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple assault on Friday, according to court records.

Kyle Douglas Hadala, of Sarasota, Florida, was arrested after the incident early in the morning of June 20 at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Hadala pleaded not guilty to two charges – one of simple assault "attempt to cause bodily injury and one of simple assault "intentionally cause bodily injury" – on Friday and will head to a court trial on Sept. 30.

The initial court date for the incident was scheduled for July 10 but was pushed back to July 17 for defendant discovery.

Goedert was taken to a local hospital after the punch but was fine. He has not been charged in the incident.

Earlier this month, Hadala spoke to TMZ Sports and claimed he was protecting his friend when he punched Goedert. He said Goedert and Goedert's friends had been "harassing" them throughout the night, first at a previous bar and then at Zoo Bar.

"They were extremely aggressive and disrespectful," Hadala told TMZ. "They picked out my smaller colleague from the group, got in his face, and made very threatening remarks toward his personal well-being.

"Then one of his crew told my other colleague, and I quote, 'You're just a fat f– p–. I'll beat the s– out of you.'"

A surveillance video of at least part of the incident emerged on Twitter. Be warned: There is excessive violence and language in the video:

The Aberdeen police department, which responded to a call at 1:07 a.m. on June 20, released the following statement on June 22:

"It was discovered that an adult male had been punched in the face. The male was transported to Avera St. Lukes Hospital where he was treated and released.

"Investigation led to the arrest of Kyle Douglas Hadala, age 29 of Sarasota, Florida. He was charged with simple assault."

Hadala was arrested and then released on a personal recognizance bond.

