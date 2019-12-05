Live Stream: Carson Wentz’s Eagles Press Conference at 12:00 P.m. ET Thursday

Carson Wentz takes the podium before the Eagles' Week 14 matchup with the New York Giants.

The 2-10 Giants are one of the worst teams in the NFL but with the Eagles sitting at 5-7, they can't afford to take any team lightly. Wentz is 4-1 against the Giants in his career.

Wentz and the Eagles are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and are desperately looking to rebound against the struggling Giants.

