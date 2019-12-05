Philadelphia Eagles
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Live Stream: Carson Wentz’s Eagles Press Conference at 12:00 P.m. ET Thursday

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

[CSNPhily] Live stream: Carson Wentz's Eagles press conference at 12:00 p.m. ET Thursday
CSNPhilly.com

Carson Wentz takes the podium before the Eagles' Week 14 matchup with the New York Giants.

The 2-10 Giants are one of the worst teams in the NFL but with the Eagles sitting at 5-7, they can't afford to take any team lightly. Wentz is 4-1 against the Giants in his career.

Wentz and the Eagles are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and are desperately looking to rebound against the struggling Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles 10 hours ago

What Carson Wentz Has Been Doing is Nothing Short of Remarkable

Eagles 10 hours ago

It Was Boston Scott’s Turn, and He Delivered in a Huge Way for the Eagles

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }
Copyright C
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us