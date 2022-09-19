Linc Parking Prices Are Steep. SEPTA's Offering Free Post-Eagles Game Rides Instead

If you’re planning on driving to the Philadelphia Eagles’ home opener Monday night, it might be better to take public transit – unless you’re ready to shell out a pretty penny for parking.

The Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field, a game that is sure to draw thousands to South Philadelphia. However, Birds fans willing to ditch the car won’t have to pay a dime for parking if they take SEPTA instead.

While the transit agency will still charge fare to get to the game (which kicks off at 8:30 p.m.), fans can ride the Broad Street Line back from NRG Station starting at 10:30 p.m.

“The Free Rides Program is aimed at offering a safe and convenient post-game travel options for fans,” SEPTA said, adding that this season’s free rides will be sponsored by betPARX Casino & Sportsbook.

Fans who still decide to drive, meanwhile, should be prepared to pay $45 to park their cars and $90 to park oversized vehicles, based on the Linc’s price for Eagles games.

Those who would rather pocket that fee can instead arrive to the stadium via the Broad Street Line. SEPTA said it will run 10 Sports Express Trips on the line every 10 minutes to get fans to the game from 6:05 p.m. to 8:25 p.m. Trains will depart from Fern Rock Station and stop the Olney, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, and Walnut-Locust stations.

Lincoln Financial Field has a handy guide on its website laying out how to take the Broad Street line to the game, regardless of whether fans are in Philly, the suburbs or New Jersey.