Kamu Grugier-Hill Admits to Lying About Concussion to Stay in Game

Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on Thursday admitted that when he suffered his concussion in Miami two weeks ago, he lied to medical personnel to stay in the game.

He told them he hurt his shoulder.

"I just basically lied to them," Grugier-Hill said. "I thought it would just go away. Just didn't really say anything about it. It got to the point where I really couldn't lie to them anymore."

The concussion happened on the first play from scrimmage in the game against the Dolphins, when the starting linebacker collided with receiver DeVante Parker. That means he played a total of 54 combined defensive and special teams snaps with a concussion that game.

Eventually, when the headaches didn't subside, Grugier-Hill reported the concussion symptoms to trainers on Thursday, four days after the head shot. He was put in the NFL's concussion protocol and missed the Giants game. He has since been cleared and will return to action in Washington this weekend.

Grugier-Hill, 25, said he had never had a concussion before and didn't know exactly what it felt like. Last week, head coach Doug Pederson said the Eagles encourage all their players to report concussion symptoms and self police.

Does Grugier-Hil regret his decision?

"No," he said. "I mean, I wish we would have at least got a win."

There's no questioning Grugier-Hill's loyalty but lying to medical staff about a brain injury is nothing to be praised; it's dangerous. But at least Grugier-Hill was honest about his decision - plenty of players aren't.

And this certainly wasn't the first time - nor will it be the last - that a player decides to stay in a game even though they know they might be concussed.

Back in 2015, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins admitted he played through more than an entire half against the Cowboys with a concussion. After eventually getting through the protocol, Jenkins said he felt "foggy" for the entire second half.

That's the hole in the NFL's concussion policy. The league has concussion spotters in the press box at every game and has made strides to prevent and detect these head injuries earlier, but players are still willing to put their long-term health on the line to stay in games. And Eagles medical personnel can't treat a concussion they don't know exists. It's a hard problem to fix.

As far as the league has come, concussion are still far too normalized in the sport.

"I think it's just part of the game," Grugier-Hill said. "You get rocked a little bit every once in a while."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles