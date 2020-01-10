Josh McCown Played 2nd Half of Eagles-Seahawks Playoff Game With Torn Hamstring

The Eagles were a lot closer to playing Greg Ward Jr. at quarterback in their playoff game than you might have realized.

Josh McCown took over for Carson Wentz after Wentz's first quarter concussion, but the 40-year-old had to play through a pretty serious injury for a lot of the 17-9 loss to the Seahawks.

McCown said on The ThomaHawk Show this week that he played the second half against Seattle with a torn hamstring.

"Gotta head back over to Lincoln Financial (Field) and see if I can find my hamstring somewhere out there," McCown said to Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins on the podcast. "It's still over there I think or halfway down my leg by this point."

And according to ESPN's Tim McManus, McCown is now heading for surgery.

Josh McCown played the second half vs. Seattle on a torn hamstring and is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 10, 2020

"Football and 40, it doesn't blend as well as you might think," McCown said.

McCown became the oldest player to ever make his NFL playoff debut and he had to play a lot of the game with a torn hamstring. McCown said he pulled something in the first half and pulled something else in the third quarter.

"I made a throw and something sharp bit me back there," he said. "As far as I could tell, there were no dogs on the field."

Against the Seahawks, Nate Sudfeld was inactive, so Wentz and McCown were the only two quarterbacks available. If McCown wasn't able to continue, Ward would have been the emergency option. Ward, who was on the practice squad earlier in the season, was a college quarterback at the University of Houston before he transitioned to receiver at the NFL level.

McCown limped to the locker room after the first half.

"[I] looked around and realized I was the only quarterback left," McCown said, so he kept playing.

"That's never happened to me," he said. "I've never really ever had any soft tissue injuries. I'm not really fast enough to pull a hamstring. I was like, ‘What just happened?' In my mind, I was like, ‘This is 40.' I was like, ‘I blew it not doing the TB12 method,' I knew I had screwed up."

