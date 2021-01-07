Jim Schwartz Steps Down as Eagles' Defensive Coordinator

Jim Schwartz releases statement as he officially steps down originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jim Schwartz on Thursday afternoon officially announced some news that broke before the Eagles’ regular season finale.

He’s not returning for the 2021 season.

After five years as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, the 54-year-old Schwartz will take a year off in 2021 as he ponders his future.

Here’s the lengthy statement from Schwartz on Thursday:

"I would like to express my gratitude to Jeffrey Lurie, Coach Pederson, and Howie Roseman, as well as the entire football staff and the many coaches and players I had the honor of working with. This has been an incredible five-year run and I relished every moment of it. I feel especially indebted to guys like Fletcher (Cox), BG (Brandon Graham), Rodney (McLeod), and Jalen (Mills), who I had the privilege of coaching all five seasons, as well as Nate (Gerry), DB (Derek Barnett), Vinny (Curry), and many others who I celebrated a Super Bowl Championship with.

"I enjoyed working for this organization and coaching in the City of Philadelphia. I have given my heart and soul to the game of football, not just over the last five years here, but throughout my 32 years as a coach. Although my passion for the game remains strong, it is best for me to step back from the day-to-day of coaching for the time being. I have too much respect for the game and for everybody involved to compromise the level of commitment that I believe is necessary to do the job. I don't know what my future holds, but I am willing to do anything I can to help this organization in any way. Thank you again to the City of Philadelphia and to the Eagles for an incredible five years. My family and I will never forget our time here."

Schwartz wasn’t the most popular coach among fans during his five-year tenure here, but he actually put some good defenses out on the field despite a noticeable lack of talent at times.

Take a look at where his units have ranked over the last five years:

Points allowed: 21.8 per game (9th)

Yards allowed: 342 per game (13th)

Passing yards allowed: 243.0 (19th)

Rushing yards allowed: 99.1 (3rd)

