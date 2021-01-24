Jeff Stoutland to stay with Eagles under 3rd head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jeff Stoutland is staying.

The legendary offensive line coach has agreed to remain with the Eagles under head coach Nick Sirianni, according to a league source. It was first reported by Albert Breer of MMBQ.

This is tremendous news for the Eagles as Sirianni builds his first coaching staff.

Last week, there was a report that Stoutland could be returning to Tuscaloosa to rejoin Alabama coach Nick Saban, who he coached under in 2011 and 2012.

But on Wednesday, Saban hired former Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone as Alabama’s offensive line coach, and now comes word that Stoutland will return to work under his third Eagles head coach.

Stoutland, 58, was one of Chip Kelly’s original hires in 2013 and was among numerous Kelly assistants Doug Pederson kept when he got hired five years ago.

How good is Stoutland?

Jason Kelce, Evan Mathis, Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks never reached a Pro Bowl before being coached by Stoutland. They’ve made a total of nine Pro Bowls with Stoutland.

What this means for Kelce isn’t known yet. But Kelce gives Stoutland a huge amount of credit for his development into a three-time all-pro and four-time Pro Bowler. So Stoutland returning can’t hurt the 33-year-old Kelce’s chances of playing an 11th season.

Stoutland did a remarkable job this past year navigating the Eagles through an unprecedented rash of offensive line injuries that resulted in the Eagles using an NFL-record 14 different offensive line formations in 16 games.

By the end of the year, the Eagles were without Brooks, Johnson, Andre Dillard, Jason Peters, Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta.

“Stout, every single day you come in this building you better be ready to work, ready to answer questions, ready to be accountable to learning the new techniques, the new terminologies, everything, every single day,” Kelce said about Stoutland during this past season.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re the starter, which I think a lot of NFL coaches kind of get rolled into, is just coaching starters because those are the guys that you’re expecting to play. But I think that, that’s where Stout is always coaching everybody. He’s always trying to teach, he’s always trying to make sure that guys are accountable to the team and to be ready if they’re given the opportunity or if the situation arises where they need to be out there, that they’re ready to go.”

Stoutland also gets a ton of credit for turning Jordan Mailata, a 23-year-old Australian rugby player who had never played football on any level, into a terrific left tackle.

The Eagles have been fortunate to have some of the league’s best offensive line coaches over the last couple decades.

Juan Castillo started out on Ray Rhodes’ staff in 1995 but coached the offensive line from 1998 through 2010. Howard Mudd, another legendary o-line coach, was here in 2011 and 2012 after Andy Reid moved Castillo to defensive coordinator.

So the Eagles go into 2021 having had only three offensive line coaches in a 24-year span.

