Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and the Philadelphia Eagles are donating $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, the team announced on Tuesday.

This $1 million is in addition to Lurie's personal $1 million donation earlier this month for COVID-19 research.

This latest donation is strategically designed to give assistance to essential health care workers, their families and also to support local businesses.

Here's the complete breakdown of the donation, via the Eagles:

"From the moment that COVID-19 began to threaten our way of life, we have been actively involved in deep and thoughtful conversations around ways to best serve and support the well-being of those on the front lines and their families," Lurie said in a statement released by the team.

"As part of these careful discussions, and in collaboration with some of the best minds and thought leaders in our city, we have developed a comprehensive plan aimed at providing critical support to essential health care workers. It cannot be overstated how appreciative we are for everything these workers have done – and are doing – to care for those directly impacted by this global pandemic. Their bravery and courage are admirable. And their efforts, and those of their families, have made us all safer during these incredibly difficult times."

Like Lurie's personal $1 million donation for COVID-19 research earlier this month, it's clear a lot of thought has gone into how to best distribute these funds and how to best maximize this latest donation. The Eagles landed on all those areas listed above.

• The 100,000 N-95 masks going to Jefferson, CHOP and others are very important right now for the safety of health care workers and their patients.

" As we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time in history, we could not be more appreciative of the Eagles' continued care and concern for our community," Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Madeline Bell said. "Ensuring the health and safety of our frontline staff, and of our patients and their families, is very important to everyone at CHOP, and we thank the Eagles for their tremendous support and friendship."

• The $250,000 donation to the Red Cross is going through the NFL's Draft-a-Thon, which begins Thursday night to provide relief to six national non-profit organizations, including the Red Cross. The Red Cross says this donation will help ensure that they can maintain a supply of blood and plasma to help local patients.

• The $225,000 worth of gift cards from various local businesses will go to employees at Jefferson and CHOP. It helps regional businesses and health care workers.

• The $100,000 donation to Jefferson's Better Together Fund, is aimed at providing resources to Jefferson employees facing hardships and Jefferson students facing added expenses due to campus closures.

• The $35,000 donation to the Jewish Family and Children's Service of Great Philadelphia's Helping Healthcare Heroes Support Group and Uplift Center for Grieving Children is to support the expansion of mental health services during the pandemic.

• The $55,000 donation to Vision To Learn is to support the Eagles Eye Mobile. The grant will allow the VTL to maintain its staff and infrastructure. And during the pandemic, the Eagles Eye Mobile has been loaned to Jefferson as a mobile COVID-19 testing site for health care professionals.

"We are incredibly thankful for the medical professionals, doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers who have courageously responded to this pandemic in such a professional and fearless way," Eagles president Don Smolenski said. "They have compassionately and tirelessly cared for all of those who have been impacted by the virus. We are proud to support both our local businesses and directly assist the dedicated health care workers and their families. We will get through this together thanks to the resiliency and strength of our community."

