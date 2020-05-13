Jason Peters Reportedly Says He Wants to Keep Playing Football Into His 40s

Legendary Eagles left tackle Jason Peters supposedly "parted ways" with the team this offseason, but there have been persistent rumblings about a potential reunion all spring.

Whether the Eagles will bring Peters back is unclear, as is their commitment to second-year offensive lineman Andre Dillard, who they floated in trade talks around the trade deadline.

What is clear: Peters wants to keep playing. And not just in 2020.

During an NFL Network hit on Tuesday, national reporter Mike Garafolo said he's heard Peters has high expectations for how much football he can still play:

His status is, he's 38 years old. However, he's told friends recently, 'If Tom Brady can play into his 40s, I can play into my 40s. I feel great.' The former Eagles left tackle is still out there, sending workout videos to people, letting them know that he feels really good, he's moving really good. And the Eagles kind of knew this.

That's quite a lofty goal for Peters, who has appeared in 205 games across his 16-year career.

Here's a complete list of offensive linemen who played at least one game as a lineman in their 40s, per the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and their final year:

- John Nesser - 1921

- Phil Nesser - 1921

- Jeff Van Note - 1986

- Jackie Slater - 1995

- Bruce Matthews - 2001

- Ray Brown - 2005

Peters, who turns 40 on Jan. 22, 2022, would need to stick around either for a 2022 postseason run, or for the 2023 season, if he wants to fulfill his dream. That's ... a long time from now.

Still, I won't be the guy to count Peters out. While he's been banged up plenty across the last few seasons, Peters played in 29 of a possible 32 regular season games in 2018 and 2019. His play isn't its former Hall of Fame-level stuff, but he's still a useful lineman, and he'll be on a roster for the 2020 season.

Garafolo and NFL Network's James Palmer echoed recent reports on Tuesday that Peters could land with the Eagles, Browns, Jets, or Broncos if he keeps playing.

With the Birds eyeing a veteran at the running back position as well, we'll see if general manager Howie Roseman decides to clear some space for a Peters reunion.

