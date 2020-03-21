Philadelphia Eagles
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles

Jason Kelce Trolled the Cowboys While Sharing an Important PSA

And his adorable little daughter is on the right side of this

By Erin Dunne

Even in times of uncertainty, there's always an opportunity to troll the Cowboys. 

In the midst of some extremely confusing and scary times for the world, Jason Kelce still managed to troll the Cowboys in the best way while issuing a Public Service Announcement to his fan encouraging them to stay safe.
  
He posted a video on his Instagram, with his young daughter Wyatt in his arms, discussing the need for the public to make best choices to stay safe and encouraging fans to support local business. 

But Kelce being, well, Kelce couldn't resist the urge to roast the Cowboys in a pretty epic way. 
 
At the very end of the video,  there is a grand reveal of baby Wyatt's shirt, with "Dallas Sucks" written across the front. That's a pretty amazing troll job, we must say. 

Here's the full video from his social media page.


Some things will never change for Philly. 

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Copyright CSNPH - CSN PHI

This article tagged under:

EaglesJason Kelce
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us