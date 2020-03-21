Jason Kelce Trolled the Cowboys While Sharing an Important PSA

Even in times of uncertainty, there's always an opportunity to troll the Cowboys.

In the midst of some extremely confusing and scary times for the world, Jason Kelce still managed to troll the Cowboys in the best way while issuing a Public Service Announcement to his fan encouraging them to stay safe.



He posted a video on his Instagram, with his young daughter Wyatt in his arms, discussing the need for the public to make best choices to stay safe and encouraging fans to support local business.

But Kelce being, well, Kelce couldn't resist the urge to roast the Cowboys in a pretty epic way.



At the very end of the video, there is a grand reveal of baby Wyatt's shirt, with "Dallas Sucks" written across the front. That's a pretty amazing troll job, we must say.

Here's the full video from his social media page.



Some things will never change for Philly.

