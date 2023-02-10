Jason Kelce Shares His Love of Philly and Hoagies in Wawa's First-Ever Pre-Game Ad

What do Philly football fans love more than hoagies and the Birds? Trick question.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be a part of Wawa’s first-ever pre-game ad ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, between Philly and Kansas City.

Kelce will be sharing his love of Philly, fans and hoagies in the ad that shows the most infamous parts of Philly like Broad Street and Love Park.

The ad will air on Sunday and play through the pregame until kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

Before the ad airs this Sunday, Wawa has a special sneak peek to hear Kelce talk about all things Philly. Check it out below.