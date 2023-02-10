Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce Shares His Love of Philly and Hoagies in Wawa's First-Ever Pre-Game Ad

Check out the sneak peek ahead of Super Bowl 57.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Getty Images

What do Philly football fans love more than hoagies and the Birds? Trick question.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be a part of Wawa’s first-ever pre-game ad ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, between Philly and Kansas City.

Kelce will be sharing his love of Philly, fans and hoagies in the ad that shows the most infamous parts of Philly like Broad Street and Love Park.

The ad will air on Sunday and play through the pregame until kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Before the ad airs this Sunday, Wawa has a special sneak peek to hear Kelce talk about all things Philly. Check it out below.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesSuper BowlSuper Bowl 57
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us