Jalen Reagor Avoids Injured Reserve, But 2 Eagles Land on List

A key Eagles weapon avoids Injured Reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There'll be no Injured Reserve for wide receiver Jalen Reagor, which is great news for the rookie 1st-round pick.

The news isn't so good for safety Will Parks and receiver Quez Watkins.

Reagor suffered a small tear in his left shoulder while trying to tackle Avonte Maddox during an interception return at practice at the Linc last Sunday.

Had he gone onto IR, he would have missed a minimum of three games and wouldn’t have been eligible to return until the Eagles’ Week 4 game against the 49ers in Santa Clara on Oct. 4.

By keeping him on the 53-man roster, Reagor is eligible to play as soon as he’s healthy, which the Eagles apparently now believe will be in the next week or two.

The Eagles open the season next Sunday in Washington before home games against the Rams and Bengals.

Parks, the free agent safety who grew up in Philly, is headed to Injured Reserve. Parks suffered a hamstring injury at practice on Tuesday and won’t be eligible to return until that 49ers game. Watkins, a 6th-round rookie receiver, is also on IR with an upper-body injury.

The Eagles will be able to add two players to the 53-man roster to fill those spots.

An addendum to the CBA states that for this year only because of the pandemic teams can bring an unlimited number of players off IR after just three weeks as long as those players were on the 53-man roster after final cuts at 4 p.m. Saturday.

In normal years, players on IR are required to miss a minimum of eight weeks and only two are allowed to return to the active roster after that eight-week period.

Also notable that defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (pec) and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), who never practiced during training camp, were not placed on IR. Defensive end Genard Avery, who hasn't practiced since being carted off the field with a knee injury on Aug. 26, also avoided IR.