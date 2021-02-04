Jalen Hurts donates $30K to family with child battling cancer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

While many in the Philadelphia area have been wondering about Jalen Hurts’ future with the Eagles, Hurts has been busy making a difference in the lives of a local family.

The Eagles’ 22-year-old quarterback recently reached out to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and then donated $30,000 to a Nottingham, Pennsylvania, family with a 7-year-old who is battling cancer.

In a YouTube video, the co-executive director at Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, Liz Scott, explained that Hurts reached out to get involved.

The foundation connected Hurts with the family of 7-year-old Erick, who is battling cancer. Erick has four younger siblings and the entire family has been living in a two-bedroom trailer. So Hurts visited the family and gave a $30,000 donation to help them move forward on getting a new house.

The entire video is worth watching:

Hurts went out to the family’s home and spent time with Erick and his family before presenting them with a giant check for $30,000. He played catch outside and Erick presented him with a drawing that Hurts said he will pin in his locker.

In the video, Hurts said he wanted to make an impact on the City of Philadelphia and the surrounding area. He even wore specially designed Alex’s Lemonade Stand cleats on Dec. 6 against the Packers, the game when he took over in the second half and threw his first touchdown in the NFL.

“A moment like that for me, just going in there and meeting everybody, it was fun,” Hurts said in the video. “I think what amazes me is how the kids don’t even realize maybe what they’re dealing with, the circumstances they’re in, but they’re just happy to be living. The fun things I’ll remember from this day is obviously the reaction but just spending time with Erick and his siblings. Throwing the ball, playing catch outside, signing his jersey, signing the ball.

“He gave me a nice picture. He took time out of his day to draw me a picture. I really appreciate that. I’m going to hang that up in my locker as soon as I get back. I’m happy they’re happy. I’m just praying for nothing but positivity and sending them nothing but blessings moving forward. It was a good day. Today was a great day.”

