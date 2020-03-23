Jake Elliott’s Indoor Trick Golf Shots are Fantastic

The thing about NFL players is they're just like the rest us stuck at home during these strange times. Okay, except for the fact tht they're houses may be a little bit bigger than ours.

But there's no doubt pro athletes are getting stir crazy stuck inside just like the rest of.

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been spending his new-found free time at home working on his trick golf shots. And they're quite impressive.

Jake Elliott sick trick 🏌️‍♀️ shots



Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is living his best #quarantinelife



Doug Pederson once told me Jake is the best golfer on the Eagles. He is good at everything



Jake how long did this take?! Good use of toilet paper!

🎥 @jake_elliott22 pic.twitter.com/RtPoHwvCou — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 23, 2020

As our own John Clark notes in his tweet below, Doug Pederson once called Elliott the best golfer on the team. It shows. The guy has touch from all distances.

This firmly places Elliott in second place behind only Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle as most wonderful Philly athlete stuck indoors who also happens to be entertaining the rest of us at home.