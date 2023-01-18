‘It's a Philly Thing:' Why Eagles Are Bringing Out New Slogan for NFL Playoff Run

Head coach Nick Sirianni, star quarterback Jalen Hurts and other members of the Philadelphia Eagles showed their love for the City of Brotherly Love on their chests during Tuesday's media availabilities ahead of Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants.

"It's a Philly Thing" the hoodies said in font above an Eagles logo.

As Sirianni and Hurts spoke from the podium and other players from the locker room the message to the fan base was clear. But Hurts took it even further.

"It's a swagger," Hurts said. "It's kind of in an area of its own -- when you talk about the passion in this city, the support in this city, the love for the Philadelphia Eagles in this city. It's truly a Philly thing."

The Birds will have the entire city of Philadelphia and all fans who bleed green behind them when they take on the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night.

And, don't be surprised to see some versions of the "It's a Philly Thing" fashion in the stands.

Go birds!

