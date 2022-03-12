In Search for Wentz Replacement, Colts Could Target Eagles' Minshew

NFL Insider believes Colts could actually trade for another Eagles QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Can you imagine if the Colts’ plan to replace Carson Wentz involved making another trade with the Eagles?

That’s a possibility, according to NFL insider Jason LaCanfora of CBS Radio.

LaCanfora tweeted Saturday that if the Colts are unable to land Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins or “another proven starter,” they could be interested in Gardner Minshew, who spent 2021 as Jalen Hurts’ backup with the Eagles.

Name to watch in trade if the Colts can't land Cousins or another proven starter: Gardner Minshew. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 12, 2022

Howie Roseman just fleeced Colts GM Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich on one quarterback trade and because it didn’t work out Ballard and Reich could be forced to deal once again with Roseman to acquire another quarterback?

The irony is almost too good to be true.

The Colts agreed to trade Wentz to Washington on Wednesday only a year after acquiring him from the Eagles for a 1st-round pick in next month’s draft and a 3rd-round pick last year.

The Eagles acquired Minshew from the Jaguars at the end of training camp last summer in exchange for a conditional 6th-round pick. He began the season as the Eagles’ No. 3 behind Hurts and Joe Flacco before the Eagles traded Flacco to the Jets for another conditional 6th-round pick.

Minshew started two games last year, going 20-for-25 for 242 yards and two TDs in a win over the Jets and 19-for-33 for 186 yards with two TDs and an INT in the meaningless season finale against the Cowboys at the Linc. Overall, he had a 104.8 passer rating, 2nd-highest in franchise history with a minimum of 50 attempts behind Nick Foles’ 119.2 in 2013.

Minshew, 25, has one year left on the four-year rookie deal he signed after the Jaguars drafted him in the 6th round in 2019. He’s due $2.54 million this year and would become a free agent after the 2022 season without a new deal.

In two years in Jacksonville, Minshew went 8-14 with 37 touchdown passes and just 11 interceptions. He went 6-6 after Foles was benched in 2019. Overall, his 93.9 passer rating is 18th-highest in NFL history (minimum 500 attempts).

The only quarterbacks currently on the Colts’ roster are Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan. Neither has ever thrown a regular season NFL pass.

