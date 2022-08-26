How to watch Eagles vs. Dolphins: Live stream, TV channel, start time originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The real thing is almost here.

After splitting their first two preseason games, the Philadelphia Eagles’ exhibition schedule will conclude in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

While starters may not play much (or at all) in the preseason finale, it gives players on the roster bubble their final chance to impress. Rosters across the league have already been cut from 90 players to 80 players, and each team has to trim down to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Eagles’ last preseason game:

What time do the Eagles play the Dolphins?

Kickoff between the Eagles and Dolphins is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Hard Rock Stadium. This will be the Eagles’ second and final away game of the preseason, but they’ll hit the road again for their regular-season opener against the Lions in Detroit.

What TV channel is the Eagles game on?

The Eagles-Dolphins game will air locally on NBC10 Philadelphia, with Scott Graham (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Dave Spadaro (sideline) on the call.

How to stream Eagles vs. Dolphins live online

Live stream: NFL Game Pass

Mobile app: NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: fuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to Eagles vs. Dolphins on the radio

You can listen to the Eagles game on 94WIP. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the radio call throughout the season.

Are the Eagles favorites against the Dolphins?

The Dolphins are listed as 2.5-point favorites against the Eagles, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here are the full odds for the game:

Spread: Eagles +1.5

Moneyline: Eagles +115, Dolphins -136

Over/under: 38

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs. Dolphins?

Miami is expected to reach a high of 92 degrees with scattered showers and thunderstorms and a 50% chance of rain on Saturday, according to NBC10 Philadelphia. Hard Rock Stadium has a partial roof that covers the seats, so the game has a chance to be impacted by rain.

