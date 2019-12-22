How the Eagles Lost Most of Their Offense — and Got Better

Doug Pederson and his offensive coaches spent the entire offseason and preseason planning how to run an offense with a certain group of players.

Then, one by one, those players disappeared.

And with the season on the line, everything they had planned?

Scrapped.

No DeSean. No Jordan Howard. No Alshon. No Nelly.

The Eagles came out of Miami a few weeks ago missing most of the offensive skill players they began the season with.

That meant tailoring the offense to new players with different skill sets, different strengths, different weaknesses.

In mid-stream.

In the last three games? With new players and a new gameplan?

They've netted 418, 415 and 431 yards, scored 77 points, been over 36 minutes in time of possession in each game and converted over 50 percent of their third downs.

And gone 3-0.

Pederson and offensive coordinator Mike Groh were forced to transform the offense virtually overnight, and they've done it masterfully.

"It's a testament to Doug and Mike Groh and all the offensive coaches," Jason Kelce said. "They've done a phenomenal job. In some reaspects I'm sure it's freed them up a little bit. … Kudos to the coaches for utilizing guys to their strengths. These guys might not be the marquee prime-time guys, but everybody here makes it on here on skill and what you're seeing is a lot of guys with character and you're seeing an offense with character and drive and energy and want-to and you're seeing it across the board right now."

The Eagles made a huge move toward their second NFC East title in three years Sunday with a 17-9 win over the Cowboys.

And while the point total wasn't where it should have been and could have been, it was enough to win a huge game with massive playoff implications against the Eagles' biggest rival.

During this three-week period, Miles Sanders has emerged as not just a complimentary piece but a legit big-time running back. Greg Ward has come off the practice squad to lock down the slot. Boston Scott has done a little bit of everything. Even J.J. Arcega-Whiteside made a couple big catches Sunday.

None of these guys were in their current role a month ago.

"Hats off to the coaches putting together the game plan and doing what we can to get our playmakers the ball and building this offense to each guys strengths," Carson Wentz said. "That's really what good coaching is, and you've seen that these last few weeks with the game plans and how we put it together. It's been fun putting it together with them."

Wentz has been a big part of it. How many quarterbacks can operate at this high a level without any of the receivers he began the season with?

In three games without Howard, Jeffery, Jackson and Agholor, he's completed 71 percent of his passes, averaged over 300 yards per game and thrown 26 TDs and 7 INTs.

"He just continues to coach on the field," Pederson said. "You see him during the games talking with these guys, and it's just helping him. I think you're seeing the trust factor with some of these young guys. He's leaning on them a little bit more, and that's what you have to do. Listen, these are the guys we're playing with, so we have to do that."

The Eagles are up to No. 12 in the NFL in offense, No. 2 on third down, No. 6 in first downs, No. 2 in time of possession and No. 13 in scoring.

Considering where they were not that long ago, it's remarkable what we're seeing right now from this offense.

It's a classic case of addition by subtraction. Turns out the more players the Eagles lose the more effective this offense became.

And a coaching staff that's come under a lot of fire this year has found a way to make it all work.

